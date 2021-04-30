Diary of a Working Married Mother: Check on the people you love

One thing we need to do is regularly check on our colleagues, friends and family to make sure they are all well and not just getting by

Every day we get up early to go to the office to execute our assignments. We hardly spare a minute to think about the fact that we are replaceable in the places we work. It has been two weeks since our dear colleague left us. We are easing into the phase of getting on with life without him. While it is hard to imagine he will not walk through the office doors ever again, we hold on to the good memories and the time we spent with him.

He was one of those people who gave over and above what was expected of him and his direct reports are really going to miss him, as will the rest of us. Many of those who worked closely with him will need counselling. There is a lot of unfinished business that they had with him.

Hopefully, this will be arranged soon and we will not just sweep things under the carpet and hope that people will get by. We should not underestimate the pain and depression that comes with the loss of a loved one. Three more people passed on this week. Two of them were very close to our organisation. That just added to the sadness from the week before. The saddest death of the three (not that the others were not sad) was the death of a young man who apparently had been suffering from depression. It is always sad to hear that people are suffering silently rather than reaching out for help. Sometimes it could be because they do not think they will get the help they need but other times it could be that they just do not know who to reach out to.

Is it not critical then that we make ourselves available to people like these? Are there telltale signs we can look out for so we know when our help is needed?

One thing we need to do is regularly check on our colleagues, friends and family to make sure they are all well and not just getting by. You never know who you might save with just a phone call or WhatsApp message.

But even as we look out for each other, we need to make sure, as individuals, we are also doing okay. There is a lot of stuff going on in our private and work lives that could easily derail us or set us on a path of depression and destruction. We should channel all our energy into the things we love doing so we can balance the good and the bad. If we are not in a good place ourselves, we will not be able to help anyone or even recognise when someone needs help.



