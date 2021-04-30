“Marry your friend and do not rush”

I had never dreamt of even becoming a make-up artist, but I always subtly appreciated beauty and make-up in a way

By Isaac Ssejjombwe More by this Author

In the past, doing make-up for a living was seen as a woman’s job. Not anymore. Many men have since joined the business. For Derrick Ssekamatte, make-up has taken him places. Isaac Ssejjombwe had a chat with him and he shares his highs and lows as a make-up artist.

Is being a make-up artist what you had always wanted to do?

I had never dreamt of even becoming a make-up artist, but I always subtly appreciated beauty and make-up in a way. It is something I never thought I could be good at until I put my thoughts to it. Over the years, it has been an interesting journey and there is something new to learn everyday, especially, keeping up with trends.

How much do you earn from this job?

I earn quite enough to keep me going. Sustainability depends on someone’s goals and aspirations.

Who is your inspiration in this game?

Advertisement

I draw inspiration from many artists locally and internationally; I follow Banksmpro a Nigerian artist and Adeniks nikescanvas creativity. Locally, I like MONA and how she has built a consistent brand.

Apart from make-up, what else do you do?

I am also a hair stylist but I specialise in bridal hair. I am also a professional counsellor and I practise whenever I have clients. I am also a budding farmer.

What have you achieved in your career?

I have been privileged to serve on influential people such as public servants, musicians, socialites, TV and radio personalities. I have made great friends that started off as clients. I have also seen my confidence and people skills grow from one level to another.

Any challenges?

Some clients who want to take advantage of our kindness. Some never want to pay diligently for the services offered or want to pay way less. Also, some products are pricey and are not readily accessible on





















the market. We have to pay an arm and a leg for shipping cosmetics.

What does one require to become a make-up artist?

You really have to be determined, be open to new ideas and trends. Flexible at work, plus patience to deal with all types of clients are required.

When was your first date?

That was at my parents’ house. It was convenient and accessible for both of us.

What qualities do you have that would attract a woman?

I love to cook and I take good care of myself. These are traits that several women rarely find in men.

What would prompt you to end a relationship?

Being lied to. I might accommodate any other thing but not lies.

How did Covid-19 affect your business?

Of course, there was no work, especially during the lockdown. Imagine waking up and not expecting to make money, yet we had to survive. It was depressing because there were bills to pay even when we were not earning.

All said and done, I learnt to be psychologically ready for any situation. No situation lasts forever, guarding one’s mental wellbeing should be everyone’s priority. I also learnt to manage my finances better.

How do you want to be remembered?

I want to be remembered as a soul that never compromised on the quality of my work.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

I enjoy the fact that I do what I enjoy. Even when I am tired on busy days; just the fact that it’s something I am passionate about keeps me going. I also enjoy the fact that I am my own boss. I am not under anybody’s rules or regulations. I choose when to work and when not to. I can take a day off on a Monday while everyone is rushing to office. I can choose to show up for work at midday.

Who is that person you would like to meet before you die?

Oprah Winfrey. She is a millionaire, a reknown influential personality with such a vast pool of knowledge and wisdom.

What skills should a make-up artist have in order to thrive?

Be flexible and ready to work in different environments and with different people. Be resilient but set standards. Remain innovative and open-minded.

What sound advice have you ever received from a woman?

Marry your friend and don’t rush.



