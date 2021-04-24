Diary of a Working Married Mother: Mourning the loss of a colleague

The strange thing about death is that you can never get used to it. It does not matter how many people have died before, the pain will be fresh with each new death. It also does not matter that we know we are all going to die one day. You would think that would prepare us for the inevitable, but it does not. Somehow we live life expecting to always be with those we care about.

The pain of death mostly stings when it happens to your closest and dearest ones. And there is no one as close to you as the people you spend 40 plus hours with from Monday to Friday.

When the news broke that one of our team members was no more, we were all in shock. I had to make the announcement to the team but even as I typed out the message, it felt like an out-of-body experience. As soon as I sent the first message, I started getting responses from friends and colleagues.

Was I sure about what I had posted? Was it a typo? Did I mean to mention someone else? One of them later told me she was so upset she almost yelled at me for ‘telling such a lie’. What I posted could not possibly be true. Unfortunately, it was and still is true. Our friend is gone – forever. Death robbed us of a great colleague and team player. Nothing and no one will fill the void he left behind. As the days went by, there was an outpouring of love from people from all walks of life and from all corners of the world. Our friend was a seasoned traveller because of the nature of his job, but also because of his business and personal ventures. They expressed shock and sadness. Everyone had a story about when they last saw him and how well he looked at the time.

But death is strange. The same people who were fooling about their grief on the day he passed on, were nowhere to be seen a day later. They had work to do, deadlines to beat and places to be. Who can blame them? The common adage that life moves on after you die once again became eminent.

It is true that life will go on but the suddenness with which it does is always disturbing when you are grieving. Even at the office, plans were already underway to ensure business continuity. That is life. We will mourn for a while and eventually the dull ache will be no more. We will hold onto beautiful memories created.

