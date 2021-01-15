“There is more lust than love lately”

Relationships are thriving on lies and faking life.

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

Haulah Nakilyowa, TV host

The world would be a better place if…

If we all had money. If we all treated each other with respect, and we didn’t constantly pass judgment at one another, because none of us is a saint. The world would be a better place if we were all kind to each other.

The biggest lesson I have learned from life is…

Never to take genuine people for granted and also have a general appreciation for life.

What I enjoy the most about being a TV host is…

Advertisement

Having a platform to share ideas with people and also being able to inspire others in so doing.

My go to hairdo is…

I am a wig person. I love wigs because you can easily put it on and off anytime without the stress of having to go to the salon. You can as well style and colour them. Besides wigs, braids and cornrows are life savers too.

My morning routine revolves around…

Saying a prayer, responding to emails and messages, taking a shower, breakfast and stepping out if I have errands to run.

The last movie I watched was…

The Darkest Secret.

My day is never complete without…

My Phone. I don’t even want to imagine what that day would be like.

My thoughts on dating in this generation are….

I feel like there is more lust than genuine love lately. Relationships are thriving on lies and faking life. Relationships today are short-lived and that is sad.

A dream vacation for me would be…

Still trying to figure out that one.

My handbag must haves are…

My phone, sunglasses, face mask, small make-up bag, wallet, charger and a handkerchief.

My definition of beauty is…

Someone who has self-love, confidence and character.

The one thing I would change about my life journey is…

The fact that I am too kind and always available for the wrong people. I also tend to have a bit of a temper sometimes, so if I had the power to, that is something I would change.

Copy this

My morning routine revolves around…

Saying a prayer, responding to emails and messages, taking a shower, breakfast and stepping out if I have errands to run.