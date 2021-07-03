20 years vying for leadership

Peace Sserunkuma has always been around the circles of leadership in her community. For years she worked on her political career which finally led her to the City Hall. She is the Kampala District councillor representing people with disabilities.

By Joan Salmon

Passion and zeal are great driving factors in life and these have seen Peace Sserunkuma achieve several milestones in the leadership arena. It has been a journey of perseverance, understanding who to work with and the environment within which she is working.

Sserunkuma’s venture into politics started in Mary Stuart Hall where she was a guild representative in 1997 before moving on to become a deputy speaker of the guild in 1998.

“I also had other small roles such as a chairperson of Makerere University Disabled Students Association (MUDISA). I also joined Hon James Mwandha (RIP) and we formed Uganda National Action on Physical Disability (UNAPID) where I was vice chairperson in 1998,” she recollects.

Sserunkuma draws her inspiration from the unending desire to serve the community of people with disabilities (PWDs).

“People such as Hon Mwanda and Eliphazi Mazima, the first PWD leaders I interacted with, introduced me to the PWD movement. Fortunately, they are the fathers of the PWD movement and their commitment and zeal fuelled my desire to rally with them and also make a contribution to the movement. ”

The first time Mazima introduced Sserunkuma to the PWD movement was at a party, in 1996 celebrating Hon Alex Ndezi’s entry to Parliament. The freedom exhibited there was worth fighting for, aware that while they danced and sipped at beer, there was a lot needed to keep them joyful.

She is also inspired to give back by her parents, Mr and Mrs Kibuuka Sserunkuma whose love, support and hard work to raise her are commendable.

“Their love was not given because I was disabled but because I was their child. Therefore, I did chores like others yet, I was never left behind when my siblings were going to school or for outings. So sometimes, I stop by the road side, on seeing a parent with a child with disability, just to encourage them not to give up on their child,” she says.

Journey into mainstream politics

In 2001, she contested for the Woman Member of Parliament representing the youth. However, she did not get the seat.

“At that time, I thought the best course of action was to upgrade myself so I went to Memorial University in Canada where I did a Masters in Employment Relations.,” she shares. To further understand how she can serve PWDs, Sserunkuma gave herself to doing research on employment for people with disabilities.

On returning, she decided to give leadership another shot in 2006 standing for Central Region Member of Parliament representing PWDs. However, as she was trying to re-enter the PWD movement, Sserunkuma experienced several hurdles. One of these was basing her policy on what she had seen in Canada for PWDs, forgetting in Canada, the PWDs had a lot at their disposal unlike those back home.

“The movement was also overly guarded because those at the helm of leadership were not very educated thus did not want educated persons to infiltrate the system as this had become a means of survival for them. More to that, I was very different, coming from a family that gave me their all because I was their child, which boosted my confidence thus not seeing myself any less than the next person. I am also bubbly and free spirited, even to the point of challenging funders who wanted to dictate the projects for which we used the funds given,” she shares.

Owing to that, Sserunkuma was ostracised from the movement for a while. Thankfully, at this time, several educated people were joining the movement. Among these were the founders of Legal Action for Persons with Disabilities (LAPD) with whom she opted to work for they shared common goals and perceptions

In 2011, Sserunkuma stood on the same ticket as in 2006 and she says in these two instances, it was not about winning as it had been in 2001.

“I wanted to challenge the status quo because the PWDs and the MPs representing them did not think that anyone would challenge them in an election. We were also trying to see if the law governing PWD elections would be amended so that National Union of People with Disabilities (NUDIPU) no longer organised elections, contestants did not have to traverse the whole country campaigning and we also got regional MPs,” she says.

Although she stood again in 2021, Sserunkuma had no reason to vie for the MP seat believing that the application of the law in its legal sense would bring about big changes in the PWD leadership. Indeed, 60 per cent of their efforts bore fruit as three new MPs were elected to represent PWDs after the 2021 elections.

“I realised I may not be the change the PWDs need but I can play a big role in causing that change. I also knew there is so much I could do at the district level in partnership with the elected MPs thus standing for the councillor seat,” says Sserunkuma.

Reinforcement

While she had learnt a lot from every campaign trail, there was still more to learn, she therefore attended a training ‘Ready to stand, Ready to vote’ by Open Space Centre. Sserunkuma’s highlight of the training was being in the same space with the youth. “These have their way of doing things which is different from PWDs. For example, they demand for their rights without begging while PWDs demand while begging. Therefore,training with the youth helped PWDs gain a lot, such as being unapologetic to government and service providers, as a whole. The youth also shared tactics on how to campaign, guard the vote, have the right allies and package a candidate which created a mind shift for me. If we had trained as PWDs, I think the impact would have been less,” Ssemakula notes. She adds that voters were also empowered to look beyond political divides and vote for candidates that can deliver.

The female councillor , representing PWDs in Kampala District, in addition to her parents, is thankful to her husband, Rahim Hirji with whom they share two boys, Hakeem and Raheem Hirji.

“Rahim is my biggest cheerleader and believes so much in me,”the proud mother says.

Sserunkuma cannot forget the labours of Dr Alice Nganwa who has always encouraged her to aim higher believing she can.

She is also thankful for her workmates at LAPD with whom they share a mentor in Hon Mwandha. “We see his fruits of honesty, and being principled in us. These women are not only workmates but also my friends.”

The Gayaza class of ’1989 that always reminds Sserunkuma never to give up.

When asked about the hurdles she faces, Sserunkuma says she does not see hurdles but life.

“We all have our challenges and that is life. So if I need to get to a certain office but all the buildings have stairs, I will hustle to get to where I need to be,” she says.

In the same vein, Sserunkuma does not think about loss or lamentation because she does not want to live a life of regret. “As my friend Pamela Babirukamu says, I eat life with a spade,”she shares.

Think differently

