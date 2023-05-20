A child’s attachment style says so much about parenting

Sharon does not understand Andrew, her boyfriend. They have been dating for a year now.

“He is a good provider, except he is emotionally unavailable and dismissive of my feelings when I need him. He often acts independent and self-sufficient like a lone ranger. When I try to get close to him or bring up the subject of spending more time together, he says am clingy and possessive,” she says with disappointment written all over her face.

Could it be that Andrew missed something in his early childhood that he carried into his adulthood and relationships? Does he have an issue with attachment? Were his parents or main caregivers careless or unresponsive to his need for attachment?

Attachment is a clinical term that describes “a lasting psychological connectedness between human beings”, according to British psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, John Bowlby, in his book, Attachment and Loss: Vol. 1, published in 1969. Bowlby explains that children come into the world preprogrammed to form attachments for their survival.

According to John Bowlby’s theory of attachment, children build emotional attachments with their caregivers that can have long-lasting impacts on their relationships and behaviours especially when they are transitioning from adolescence to adulthood.

Also, in early childhood, children form attachments and these are important for their qualitative emotional, mental, and psychological development and survival.

Bowlby called this, primary attachment or monotropy (usually with the mother, which is more important than any other attachment). He argued that this attachment is critical for a child under the first two years of life. If the attachment is not developed within this time, it might as well never be developed.

According to Faith Nakalema, the head of the Department of Applied Psychology, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, at Kampala International University, “parents or caregivers, especially mothers, therefore must be aware of attachment types so they can avail the benefits of attachment to their children which may include early brain development which leads the child to do better in school, and develop esteem and confidence.”

However, in some cases, some parents may not form the bonds with their children because they are going through difficulties which may include mental and physical health issues, or are too busy for the time to form it (which Bowlby called the “maternal deprivation hypothesis”) and this eventually affects the children in negative ways such as mental and emotional difficulties in the future unless a substitute is found during that same time.

Research has discovered four different attachment types. Here below are these different types and their potential implications on parenting in the lives of the children.

Secure attachment

This is the most desirable attachment type. Children have a stable attachment to their caregivers because they feel safe and secure with them and can confidently explore their surroundings. They have faith in their caregivers to attend to their requirements and offer emotional support when required.

Secure attachment is more likely to be fostered in children by parents who consistently and responsively care for them, and this can improve their emotional control, social skills, and general well-being (Ainsworth, 1978; Bowlby, 1969).

An example of children who have securely attached are children who are happy to see their parents leave home in the morning and come back in the evening without as much as crying and throwing tantrums.

Ambivalent attachment

Children who experience this type of attachment may become too reliant on their caregivers and demand continual reassurance. They could be clingy or needy because they are worried about being left behind. They have trust issues.

Anxious attachment in children may be facilitated by parents who are inconsistent or unpredictable in their caregiving or who are overbearing or dominating. Cassidy & Shaver (2008) and Main & Solomon (1986), this attachment type can make it difficult for an adult to establish stable connections as well as cause self-regulation problems and increased anxiety. An example here is children who, say while in a supermarket or playground or any public place, will cling to their parents and company even when there are other children they could play with.

They are afraid the parents will abandon them probably because they have been abandoned before. In their adulthood, they come across as strongly emotional. They are often afraid of being alone, they are very dependent on others to be present for their emotional comfort.

Avoidant attachment

Children with this condition may come out as distant and independent and may refrain from asking for comfort from their caretakers or expressing emotions. They show no preference for parents over strangers and are sort of unbothered by the presence or absence of their parents.

A history of rejection or maltreatment may have taught them to repress their yearning for bonding. Avoidant attachment may develop in children as a result of parents who are emotionally cold or dismissive, or who reject their children’s emotional manifestations.