A conversation with a close friend is very therapeutic

Yvonne Shwanda, Marketeer.

If I had the option of choosing my own name at birth, I would have chosen…

I would not change my name for anything. I like it because it is unique. Shwanda has also turned out to be brand name for my brass customised jewellery line known as Shwanda Kollection.

Women supporting other women means…

Women celebrating each other’s victories and uplifting each other by recommending opportunities.

When I meet someone for the first time, my attention is drawn to …

Character and personality. I am interested in having a deeper understanding of a person and the values they uphold.

A man with abs or one that smells good….

He definitely has to smell good. I am also more concerned about a man’s character. And for me, respect is key.

A piece of jewellery I hold a lot of sentimental value to is…

My Rolex watch that I saved to buy.

One thing that gets me through tough days is…

A good phone conversation with one of my close friends, is very therapeutic for me. I value healthy girlfriend friendships.

The one fashion trend I would love to see make a comeback is…

Fortunately, it is already back in style. I am currently obsessed with Palazzo pants.

I spend the most on …

Perfumes. A good scent makes my world complete. Currently, my favourite is Velvet Orchid by Tom Ford.

I have gotten this far in life because of…

Putting God first and having a strong support system that has supported my entrepreneurship journey.

My thoughts on bride price …

At the end of the day, what defines us is culture. If my culture dictates that bride price be paid, I am all for it.

The worst experience I have had with a customer is…

I have been blessed with reasonable clients who know what they want and I have not had any bad experience so far.

What I miss the most when I am not in Uganda is…

Local dishes, especially the Luwombo. Snapchat vs Tiktok…

Snapchat any day. It is easy and fun to use.

