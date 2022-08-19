A friendship paved with passion for interior design

Two friends, Christine Masiika and Diana Nigesa Mabonga, first crossed paths in 2010 at St. Mary’s College School Kitende as A- Level students.

What started as a bond based on similar schools of thought has 12 years later grown into an lucrative design business establishment.

“We met in high school as literature classmates who had the same values, we were both smart, and belonged to the same discussion group. Ultimately, we became good friends,” recalls Masiika.

The friendship blossomed beyond the classroom walls into life after school.

The two now run and own SF Design House ,an interior design firm with a commendable track record going all the way back to 2016 when it was birthed. The two have different roles with Nigesa as chief executive officer and Masiika being the creative director at the company located on Seventh Street, Industrial Area.

Christine Masiika. The passion to make a name for themselves in the world of design was the driver which made it easy for them save the capital from their full time jobs then. PHOTOs/DEUS BUGEMBE

In six years of existence which is a milestone considering most small and medium enterprise businesses collapse before their fifth birthday according to a report released by the Business Daily in 2021, the firm has come of age and accomplished a number of impressive projects.

“We have been able to work on more than 30 design projects in Uganda and the region with 10 of them executed to completion,” says Masiika who along with Nigesa now also employ about 30 people on both temporary and permanent basis. Some of their works can be seen at Kikorongo Safari Lodge in Kasese District, Ikon Boutique Hotel Garuga and Sankara Pan African Library in Bugolobi, among others.

For them, it is just the beginning with a lot more to come with time but how did it all come to be?

As big fans of design, Nigesa and Masiika sat down and thought of how they could venture into that world.

“We are design enthusiasts that decided to apply our personal taste first to the events world and then later matured into the interior design space,” says Masiika.

They started by naming their firm “Simplex Favors” , representing simple but sophisticated, a name which lasted three years as they provided event decor and planning services before changing names to SF Design House in 2019 to specialise in interior design.

The friends’ belief that they had a lot more to offer into the world of interior design spurred them on to get going and they never looked back.

“ We believe that good design is a right and we see the current gaps in the real estate market where the design finishes are not given much attention, this is one of the main inspirations why we ventured into the interior design business,” says Masiika.

The pair also is also sure that Uganda as a country still has a lot to learn and appreciate when it comes to the art of interior design and that is why the two have taken it upon themselves to give knowledge and support to different clients to create something better than what others offer.

Starting out

Like any start up in Uganda, the beginning comes at a cost. Masiika and Nigesa had to dig in their pockets and sacrifice a fee to get things started.

“We started with a total of Shs 700,000 a contribution from both partners after one of us had convinced the other to start the events decor business in July 2016,” says Masiika, who also recalls spending all the money organising a launch party where they invited friends and family to come witness the inception of their company.

Looking back, they now believe, it was never a good idea but at the same time they got solace in learning that growth comes with mistakes and errors along the way.

Their passion to make a name for themselves in the world of design was the driver which made it easy for them save the capital from their full time jobs then.

At that time, Masiika was practicing as a digital forensics analyst in a cyber security consulting firm while Nigesa was a risk analyst in a bank.

“Since we had full time jobs most of our salary was spent growing the business,” says Masiika.

With the first steps of the foundation laid, it was now time to show the world what they had to offer.

“We started marketing our services on instagram and facebook and we landed our first few clients right away,” says Masiika.

Things were not smooth early on as the pair came to terms with the fact that industry was costly before they could reap. They learnt that the operation details of events is where money is lost, so for one to successfully make a profit, they must pay close attention to transportation costs, vendor fees, hiring items fees, food and many others.

By 2019 they had grown to managing weddings of up to 2,000 guests and were doing all of these things while sparing time for their full time jobs.

“Looking back we do not know how we managed to juggle both our full time jobs and also running around like headless chickens planning peoples’ weddings and decor. We had a lot of support from friends like Catherine Nakuya and Hellen Muyira Nelly who were very supportive during the inception of our idea and growing it,” recounts Masiika.

Diana Nigesa Mabonga says one has to be willing to get their hands dirty and learn in the interior design business. PHOTOs/DEUS BUGEMBE

Knowledge, experience

The business grew organically over time through taking charge of different events and that came with more knowledge, experience and expertise on how to survive in the competitive industry. Within no time, they thought it was time to shift goal posts from events to interior design as the former was financially demanding with a host of costs.

“We made the decision to get into the interior design services and product business with SF Shop because we realised that the events business was not sustainable and we had no way of scaling it because of the limited resources we had at the time,” says Masiika.

Having run the events setting with discipline and purpose, the two friends had amassed Shs22m, enough savings to usher them into the design craft. They kicked off with a location somewhere in Ntinda, made their first hires on top of buying a few home decor accessories to set SF Design House on its feet.

Down the road, SF Design House has panned out into a leading women-led interior design firm that specialises in creating timeless spaces through providing bespoke interior solutions.

With a unique touch, they are positioned to offer design concept consultancy, project management and interior procurement services. Their pool stretches through commercial clients such as real estate owners, developers and contractors in need of interior design services to add value to their real estate projects.

“We believe interior design is a form of expression for individuals, brands and companies. It is one of the most intimate ways to know the intent and purpose of a structure and the language it communicates to its users,” explains Masiika.

They pride themselves in creating spaces that promote human comfortability, redefine homes and their functionality to fit right in with the establishment’s belief system which is “Good Design is a Right”.

All this comes with aligning interior details that include floor layouts, designing bespoke furniture and products that support and enhance human behaviour positively. The services offered also have range and comprise design concept consultancy, interior procurement and interior project management.

While Masiika and Nigesa remain happy with how things are going, they admit there is room to scale greater heights.

“Our main challenges right now have to do with the knowledge gap that needs to be filled, most Ugandans are still struggling to understand the real value behind interior design and why they should invest in it. So we find ourselves spending a lot of time convincing clients to take on our services which they value once the work is complete,” narrates Masiika.

To bridge the knowledge gap, the business is feeding its viewership and followers on social media with all kinds of interior design content to help close the gap because working with well-informed clients helps manage expectations and deliverables on both sides, it also helps with marketing and getting new clients.

Away from that, capital continues and remains one of the most challenging for businesses such as SF Design House but there is hope to scale the categories of products to cover all home interior finishes although that also requires a lot of capital to accomplish.

The capital issue is tackled by consistently ensuring that the business keeps clear financial records and remains compliant.

“This has helped us build a great relationship with our bank and manage to get resources where possible but in the background we are also working on different lines of grant applications and hope to be successful. We are also very detailed in our daily operations to save money as much as possible while keeping consistent cash flows through the daily sales we make through the shop,” enlightens Masiika .

They also talk of finding it hard penetrating a male dominated field.

“Being women working in a male dominated world of real estate we find challenges working with some male contractors and engineers but we let our work do the talking at the end of the day. We have also set up an association ‘Women in design’ to share knowledge with other women in the creative industry,” adds Masiika.

Lessons and advice

The main lessons picked from the entire experience have mainly had to do with building relationships and networking. “This is one of the biggest lifelines to any business. We ensure that we have a great relationship with our clients, our suppliers, our landlord, our colleagues and our bank. It is the only way to stay above the murky waters of entrepreneurship,” reasons Masiika.

The two have also learnt that it is never too early to start great financial management and record keeping, no matter how small the business is.

Patience, grit, perseverance, attention to detail, flexibility and the ability to learn something new every day are also key in any business according to the business partners and longtime friends.

“Business is a marathon, it is a long game. Ask yourself why you are starting because it is not for everyone. Run your race at a consistent speed without too many comparisons because those will distract you, we also advise that every business should have a co-founder because it helps to balance character traits, which I cannot do, Diana is able to do with excellence. ” says Masiika.