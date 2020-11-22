A good relationship ought to be anchored on friendship

Morrison Rwakakamba is the founder of Agency for Transformation and a board member at Uganda Investment Authority (UIA). Nicolas Akasula had a light chat with him.

How do you describe yourself?

I’m very liberal. I question ideas, and I cannot survive in a place devoid of freedom. I’m very open-minded.

What attracts you to a woman?

Intellectual power. You will find woman who looks stunning, but for me intellectual curiosity is what drives me. Physical features vanish. One may have them today, and they are not there tomorrow.

What does success mean to you?

It’s about achieving freedom. The freedom of thought, choice, and freedom from comparison. The idea of someone being themselves is ultimate. Saying that I want to be like so and so, put on like them, or dress like such and such a person is totally cheap and immature to me. The point of realisation of oneself is ultimately their success .

What’s your favourite cologne?

I don’t pay much attention to that. This is an area where my wife has really played a big part. Whenever she goes shopping, whatever she brings ,I consider the best. I’m not the best shopper, I am just a necessity shopper.

Which books have you read?

I’ve read so many books, but one of the books that I really recommend is one by a Harvard professor - Ronald C. Kessler, called Leadership on the Line. Another is Conversations With Myself, by Nelson Mandela. The reason I find this one very fascinating is because when it’s prison time, it is reflecting time when life has thrown lemons at you. So I found the book very important in as far as building a human spirit, and also transcending from the normal living of oneself are concerned.

If you were to change anything about Uganda, what would it be?

I believe a nation is built by its people. I would focus on building and making the best human resource in the world to ensure that the education system offers the best quality of modern skills. A healthier and more creative human resource which creates wealth and a knowledge economy. Curating policies around people, their intellectual wellness, health, and their spiritual aspects. That basically would frame my administration.

In your view, what makes a relationship work?

Well, a good relationship ought to be anchored on friendship brought about by things you both find intellectually meaningful. When you are in a relationship and you are thinking about certain things, and your partner about other things, you’re taking a certain direction and she’s going another, then there is no connection.

I don’t necessarily mean you should do the same things, but the appreciation of what the other is pursuing is paramount. For example, my wife does not do what I do, but she cares to find out. I too respect what she does, and appreciate that it is the way she views life. It is more of a partnership and understanding one another that keeps a relationship going.

What is your take on the current investment atmosphere in Uganda?

Uganda is at take off stage and intra Africa trade is booming with millions of dollars being registered. Before we sell goods to the markets in the USA, or Europe, we should think of how to leverage the potential within Africa and producing more goods for the market in Africa. The second fundamental is infrastructure, which includes roads and energy, as well as strategic incentives such as land. The remaining challenge is the idea of one stop centre which should really work. With those followed, it is going to set Uganda up for success.

Morrison Rwakakamba holds a degree in Education from Makerere University and a Master’s Degree in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies (IRDS). He also holds two honors qualifications from Harvard University; namely a master’s degree in Public Administration, and a major certificate in Public Policy.

In 2004, he joined Uganda National Farmers Federation (Unffe) as the research associate and rose through the ranks to become a resident consultant and manager for policy research and advocacy in 2007. He also chaired a number of international expert committees moderated by the International Federation of Agricultural Producers in Paris, France.

At the beginning of 2010, he took up the position of chief executive officer at Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UNCCI), where he led initiatives to reform Uganda’s budget architecture in favour of private sector and citizens.

Rwakakamba is a respected commentator in Uganda’s mainstream media. His study on effectiveness of Uganda’s environmental policies was peer reviewed and published by International Journal- the Mountain Research and Development (MRD) Journal in May 2009.