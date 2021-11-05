A meal plan will leave your life hassle-free

The last thing you need after an exhausting day at work is to worry about what to prepare for dinner. Deciding on what to cook can be frustrating, especially when you leave home with no idea of what is in the pantry.

Instead of resting when you get home, you have to dash to a grocery store to buy food. Having weekly meal plans will eliminate stress, speed up meal preparation, save money and make your life hassle-free. Here are tips on how to make a meal plan.

Make a list of meals

It helps if the meals are family favourites that everyone will eat without complaining. So, get the input of all your family members in order to work out daily menus. This will help you to know what you will eat every day, for a week.

Balance your meals

Ensure that your meals include proteins from animal and plant sources and carbohydrates, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

For example, you may decide to serve chicken, beef or fish thrice a week and sauces from plant based proteins such as beans, peas and groundnuts, four times a week.

It is unlikely that every meal will include all the essential food groups. Ensure that those missing in one meal are included in the rest of the meals of the day.

Ingredients required

Use this list to buy the weekly groceries for all the meals you will prepare. This will help you save time and money, as there will be no need to go to the shops during the week. You will resist the temptation of making impulse purchases.

Prepare the meals

Look at your menus and prepare meals in the order of which they will be eaten. If you do not have a freezer, the amount of food you can cook will depend on the space in your fridge and its freezer compartment.

Ask family members to help in the cooking, so that you are not overwhelmed by the work.

For instance, they can help in chopping onions, tomatoes and any other vegetables you may need for the meals.

More meal plans

This will ensure that you have variety and do not serve the same meals every week. All this hardwork eventually pays off when at the end of a tiring day, meals can be re-heated and served in minutes, giving you plenty of time for rest and relaxation.

EASY EGGPLANT STIR FRY

Eggplants, also known as aubergine contain minerals and vitamins and are rich in antioxidants (substances which protect the body from damage caused by harmful substances.) Eggplants are cheap and plentiful in the market all the year around. Make an easy and delicious eggplant stir fry today.

Ingredient(s) Serves 4

l 2 eggplants

l 2 onions

l 3 large cloves garlic

l 2 bell peppers

l 1 carrot

l Spring onions

l Royco

l Oil

l Salt to taste