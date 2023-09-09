About the ever present parent

Early in the morning as I stood on the balcony to take in the fresh morning breeze and to bask in the first rays of sunshine of the day I saw the children in their compound.

They were up early and still wearing their pyjamas. Even the baby of about a year and half was there. Alongside a gentleman who appeared to be their dad, they did morning errands around the house. They ferried the rubbish out of the compound and took it to the heap outside their gate.

I watched quietly taking in the whole picture and in my heart I applauded the father of four.

On an ordinary week day, very early in the morning he was up early to spend time with his children not only doing household chores but bonding and connecting with them in ways words couldn’t quite describe.

It has been said time and again that the greatest need of every child is quality time with their parents. In most cases, mothers spend time with the children more times than the fathers. Of course there’s exceptions to this notion but overall it is true.

When you find an intentional father spending quality time with his children you have to notice. It’s a very heartwarming sight to behold.

When children do household chores with their parents, they learn skills, they’re inspired and motivated but perhaps what stands out the most for me in this day and age is that the parent will be off their mobile phones!

The mobile phone is such an interesting and powerful invention with both negative and positive implications. The little gadget eased our lives/communication but have you noticed just how self absorbed our society has become because of the mobile phone?

Take a moment and look around your house now. There’s a high probability everyone in the house is on their phone. You’re all in the house and yet you’re not necessarily present to each other.

The mobile phone is used in the sitting room area, the kitchen, the corridor, the bathroom and especially in the toilet!

One of the saddest moments of our time is to see a group of people out at a restaurant with every one individual on their phone including children! See how the technological advancement of our times has literally killed the most important thing required by human beings which is to interact and connect!

It is classic irony; being together and yet not together, connecting with an outside virtual world which isn’t quite as attached as we’d wish it to be! The paradox that the very thing which should be enhancing our sense of togetherness is the very thing that is dividing us!