Accessories: What is in and what is out?

Everything from your bags, shoes, and even jewellery, will need to be constantly updated as you go along, especially with the new changes that you might be experiencing in your life. A new age or new career path can all warrant a change in your accessories. Here is a list of accessories and replacement options .

In with the chain belt

The wide waist belt has been hot for a minute. It is time to get rid of that big bold belt that you have loved and matched with your dresses and replace it with something smaller. It will lighten up your look, take away the bulkiness of the belt, and it is easy to switch up from your casual to dressed-up looks. You can switch from daytime for an evening look. It also comes in various shades, leaving you with lots of options to choose from.

In with platform heels

The pain of attending a day-long event with stilettos, braving foot numbness are experiences many women relate with. This is why you need platform heels. Platforms are fashion-forward, comfy, come in many forms and work well with lots of style options. They are trendy and you can rock them during brunches and weddings.

In with the sporty sunglasses