Add pop of colour to your hijabs

The month of Ramadhan presents the perfect time for Muslims to reconnect with Allah through prayer, repentance, renewing faith and reaching out to the needy. Aside from prayer life and acts of kindness, our Muslim sisters get an opportunity to rock their hijabs and abaya. The rules of the hijab stipulate that muslim women must cover every part of the body, except the face and hands. Their outfits cannot be see-through or tight; crop tops and other revealing clothing are not acceptable. Even with these rules in place, it is important that that your outfit does not appear too bland or boring. There are still many ways to add glamour and a pop of colour to hijabs and abayas.

But what kind of abaya do you wear to a particular occasion? Does every long dress pass for an abaya?

At Ham Towers, is where we found Amina Ndugwa of Amina Muslim Wear, who showcased unique sharias that can be won on different occasions.

“One of the purple maroon dresses is a perfect corporate wear and can be worn on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in any office. It offers comfort and has a rich royal colour,” she says.

Ndugwa says the lemon green Sharia is best worn during Juma prayers. It is unique and comes with a supplementary veil.

For women who have to attend dinner or red carpet parties to attend, the green sharia with a gold strip will come in handy. “It can equally be rocked for prayers or Duwa,” says Ndugwa.

The shimmering coffee brown sharia is light and puts you in the mood for weddings and dinner events. It comes in different colours and designs giving you options to choose from.

Blue, green and cream sharia are some of the choices to pick from as you celebrate Eid al-Fitr. According to Ndugwa, the red dress would pass for a birthday, party, Nikah and wedding. “Match it with a mastered yellow veil and a clutch bag,’’ she advises.

Ndugwa cautions against excessive layering noting that this will make you look puffy and unfashionable. She says the material greatly influences the fitting of the sharia dress and determines the actual look on your body.

“Silk or cotton give a natural look. Stiff materials hardly flatter your body.