African women honoured by Forbes

In honour of International Women’s Day, Forbes Woman Africa celebrated and recognised over 50 women leaders from across the continent at the Leading Women Summit which took place at Sun Bet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria, South Africa.

The attendees who included Ministers, ambassadors, artists, human rights activists, sports stars, and the continent’s changer drivers gathered for this year’s edition, with over 50 panellists who discussed matters revolving around various subjects.

The summit opened with some remarks from the Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa Managing Editor, Renuka Methil, who rallied women to work towards igniting historic shifts for a common future.

Other speakers such as Amina J Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Pan-African feminist and Tunisian diplomat, Aya Chebbi, encouraged women to rise up and take their place in governance entities such as the African Union, instead of leaving such organs to be turned into “old men’s clubs”, and Dr Nataliey Bitature, Chief of staff, Simba Group, emphasized the need for young female entrepreneurs to find female mentors to walk with them on their journey to success.

Yvonne Themba, Chief People Officer at McDonald’s South Africa and Patricia Obozuwa Vice President: Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Africa, Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo, TikTok influencer Kaitlin Rawson, and Namibian Ophthalmologist, Dr Helena Ndume formed part of this year’s panelists.

The event climaxed with an award gala night that saw many trailblazers on the continent receive accolades for their remarkable work in driving Africa into the future. These included Ugandan innovator Dr Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa who received the Youth Icon Award, 28-year-old South African ability activist, Michaela Mycroft received the Young Achiever’s Award, Prof Rabia Johnson, was awarded the Academic Excellence Award, and Salima Mukansanga, a Rwandese International football referee listed with FIFA, who received the Sports Award.