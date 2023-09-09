How Agol’s chance encounter with leatherwork created a thriving business

As we delve into Isabel’s remarkable journey as part of our ongoing Rising Woman series, we unveil the collision of leather and destiny that led to the birth of naRoho Company Limited, a brand that not only crafts exquisite leather goods but also empowers generations of women with hope and skills.

Tell us about the inspiration behind starting naRoho and how you initially got involved in the business of manufacturing fashion accessories?

My journey into the world of leather goods and entrepreneurship was somewhat unexpected. I had just completed my Masters in Business Administration and was exploring business opportunities when I stumbled upon leatherwork.

One day, while walking in downtown Kampala, I came across a pair of leather sandals that I loved but found too expensive. This sparked an idea, ‘why not make them myself?’ I bought materials, crafted six pairs of sandals, and sold them successfully at Shs15,000 each. From there, my fascination with leatherwork grew.

My background in Industrial and Fine Art from Makerere University and hands-on training in leatherwork provided me with the foundational skills.

I decided to take things a step further by working from the premises of Crane Shoes and Crafts’, a local shoe-making company in Kampala and gradually honed my craft. The profits I earned allowed me to buy more materials and expand my product range.

What were the initial challenges you faced while starting naRoho and how did you overcome them?

The initial stages were relatively smooth because I had access to machines at Crane Shoes, which saved me from significant initial investments. However, I encountered challenges with the quality and durability of machines in Uganda’s second-hand market. I remember taking machines back to sellers repeatedly until I found one that worked reliably.

Another challenge was sourcing quality raw materials, particularly leather. In Uganda, much of the raw leather materials were sent to Kenya for processing and then imported back. This process made leather expensive and limited the variety available. It was not until recently that efforts have been initiated in Uganda to process leather locally.

What key milestones and turning points have contributed to NaRoho’s success?

It all started when I made the first six pairs of sandals, and they sold quickly, showing the business’s potential. Initially, my intention was not to sell, but witnessing people’s interest in my products ignited my passion. The transition from sandals to bags was another pivotal moment in our journey.

My unwavering resilience and dedication played a crucial role; I would work tirelessly from morning till evening, never feeling exhausted.

Support from my family has been instrumental. Growing up, I observed my mother’s entrepreneurial spirit and her ability to manage various businesses successfully. This inspired me to venture into business without accumulating debts.

The moment I discovered my passion for leather, I knew I was on the right path. My family’s unwavering support, including purchasing the products I make, has been invaluable.

I have always felt that I am not suited for employment. I identified my interests and strengths early on, leading me to pursue arts and sales. I wanted to engage in activities that did not confine me to a desk, as I enjoyed networking and being active in different spaces.

Pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration and Management was an attempt to secure a high-paying job, but I soon realized that achieving that in the Ugandan job market was challenging. This realization fueled my decision to start my own business, even though I knew I would face challenges during the initial years.

Despite the occasional difficulties, I always found renewed motivation the next day.

Participating in a competition organized by the International Trade Centre in 2018 was a significant turning point. naRoho was selected to represent East Africa in a trade show in Cape Town. This experience opened my eyes to the potential of producing for the international market.

I embarked on a journey to explore the leather industry further by visiting tanneries in Nairobi, Ethiopia, US, Japan and even a workshop in India. These trips exposed me to different aspects of the leather industry and helped me understand its untapped potential in Uganda.

How do you ensure the uniqueness and quality of naRoho’s products in a competitive market?

We emphasise quality as our primary focus. I benchmarked our products against imported leather goods to ensure they met the highest standards. We also continually improved our techniques, moving away from using local soles for shoes to more durable rubber soles to address customer concerns.

How do you ensure the youth and women you train maintain the high standards of craftsmanship?

It is an ongoing process that involves consistent emphasis on quality and several strategies. We not only teach them the necessary skills but also instill in them a sense of pride and responsibility for their work.

We often bring clients to interact with them, sharing their expectations and preferences, which helps the trainees understand the importance of meeting these standards.

Continuous training and supervision are key, we check on their work regularly, provide feedback, and facilitate improvement. This approach minimizes the chances of clients sending products back due to quality issues.

For consumers who may not be familiar with the intricacies of handcrafting, what would you want them to know about the value and effort that goes into each naRoho product?

Crafting naRoho accessories involves a thorough and labor-intensive process that combines traditional techniques with contemporary design.

Our primary material is leather, which, unlike fabric, cannot be easily altered or corrected once worked on. We pay meticulous attention to stitching and design, ensuring that every accessory meets our high standards. Our craftsmanship also includes incorporating cow horn into some products, like bag handles, as an eco-friendly alternative to metal.

We utilise traditional techniques such as weaving by hand and patchwork to minimize waste and create unique designs. In fact, our signature pattern draws inspiration from woven mats, adding a distinct African touch to our products.

Additionally, we incorporate African fabric into all our bags, adding vibrant and culturally rich elements to our creations.

Walk us through the process of creating a leather bag at naRoho?

Creating a leather bag at naRoho involves several steps, starting with selecting the appropriate type and thickness of leather based on the bag’s intended purpose. We create a prototype using manila paper to ensure the dimensions and design meet our standards.

Afterward, we transfer the paper pattern to the chosen leather, ensuring minimal wastage. Precision is key during cutting to maximize material efficiency.

Depending on the bag’s complexity, we join certain parts before others and add linings when necessary. The final product undergoes rigorous quality checks, is labeled, and packaged to protect it from dust and moisture.

Each bag takes a different amount of time to complete, depending on its features and complexity. Quality control is essential throughout the process.

How has naRoho impacted the lives of the people you’ve trained and worked with?

naRoho’s impact goes beyond crafting leather goods. We prioritise training and empowering young women, particularly in the leather goods industry. Our training programs provide practical skills, financial literacy, and personal development, transforming trainees into skilled artisans.

We have trained over 30 individuals; our savings group helps them manage their finances and plan for the future. The goal is to create sustainable opportunities for women to thrive economically.

Winning a study trip through the Rising Women Campaign was undoubtedly a significant achievement for naRoho.

Could you walk us through your journey, from the application process to winning the trip and eventually attending it?

Participating in the Rising Woman campaign was an incredibly enriching experience, and it served as a valuable eye-opener for me.

Often, we become deeply immersed in the day-to-day operations at our workshop. However, the Rising Woman campaign encouraged me to take a step back and focus on activities that would contribute to the overall growth of our business.

One significant aspect of this journey was crafting a compelling pitch. The experience of preparing and delivering the pitch was, in itself, a remarkable learning experience. Interestingly, during the pitch presentation, I had travelled in the United States due to prior travel commitments. Consequently, I had to present my pitch online, which introduced its own set of challenges. The time zone difference meant that I had to wake up at 3 am to get ready for the pitch, and it was rather chilly at that hour.

Nevertheless, this experience reinforced the notion that dedication to your business requires showing up, regardless of the time. I pitched my idea and was fortunate to be among the top ten finalists.

One commendable aspect of the Rising Woman campaign was their flexibility in accommodating businesses like ours, enabling us to participate online.

What are your future plans for naRoho, and how do you intend to further impact the community?

Our vision for naRoho’s future is to continue expanding our training programs to empower more young women in Uganda. We are also committed to developing the leather industry in the country by advocating for quality and sustainability.

To achieve this, we have co-founded the Pamoja Leather Association of Uganda Limited which is its registration stages to bring together players in the leather sector, fostering collaboration and growth. By working collectively, we hope to address issues like raw material quality, chemical usage, and overall industry standards.

Additionally, we aim to secure funding for a dedicated leather training facility that covers a wide range of leather products, from sandals and bags to wallets and belts.

This expanded training arm will allow us to create more opportunities in the leather industry and meet the growing demand for quality leather products.

Advice...

Start

The most crucial step is to start. Starting a business is a journey, and it can vary for each person. Some individuals are fortunate to embark on one venture and stick with it for a long time, while others may find themselves in a game of trial and error. I began my journey crafting sandals, but I eventually transitioned into creating bags, wallets, belts, bill slips for restaurants among other products. Once you get your foot in the door and continuously work on improvement, things will naturally fall into place.

Do not be afraid of change because the business landscape is all about adapting.

Pay close attention to customer preferences and identify your strengths. You can listen to your customers and find ways to incorporate their needs because, after all, you are the heart of the business.

Seeking out partnerships is something I cannot stress enough. Look for people to collaborate with, explore new avenues, and avoid thinking that your business has reached its peak and requires no additional support. Complacency can lead to someone else taking over your business. Remember, in the world of business, change, networking, and continuous progress are the name of the game.

In the early stages, it is perfectly fine for you to be involved in every aspect of your business. However, as time progresses, identify specific tasks that will help your business grow.

Dedicate time to communicate with customers about your products and invest effort in expanding your business’s reach instead of being on-site full time.

Delegation of tasks while taking on other roles is crucial. Competition will always be present, but staying ahead of the game is essential.

Flexibility is key, and using social media to create a broader market is a powerful tool.