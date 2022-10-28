Akullo builds a safe haven for street children in Kotido

In all major towns, it is more likely that the child you find begging on the streets is Karamojong. These children are a common sight in Mbale, Kampala, Napak, and Moroto and as far as Nairobi and Mogadishu.

Karamoja is one of the most vulnerable regions in Uganda primarily because of high levels of poverty and acute shortage of food. Karamoja is geographically isolated. Largely three-quarters of the population live below the national extreme poverty line. Most areas can only grow crops for one season, apart from some areas of Abim District. Around 32 percent of children are stunted due to malnutrition. The Karamojong people have suffered through decades of food shortages, conflict and alcoholism.

Whereas some get to the streets for the scraps of life, there are others that are pushed to the limit. It is no wonder that child marriages are so rampant in the region. Most are forced by their parents. Such parents are motivated by bride price.

Causes

The challenges start very early. Sheikh Isa Keli Pedo, the District Khadi of North Karamoja, says when most parents discover their daughter have experienced their menstruation or has started developing breasts, they force them to get married regardless of how old the suitor may be.

“Islam teaches the right to choose a marriage partner. But in Karamoja, the father dictates. The suitor with most cows takes the day. Some girl in Kaabong, who refused to marry an old man, jumped from a high rock and committed suicide,” he says. Sheikh Pedo explains that there are two cases being investigated in Napumupumu Parish, but he fears they will go cold.

“Traditionally, even a grave offense such as rape, the offender is lashed at or fined eight cows. Parents are promised cows and they forget about the proceedings,” he says.





ASP Patrick Odur, the officer incharge of Child and Family Protection Unit at Kotido Central Police Station, agrees that in Kotido, gender-based violence (GBV) is the leading cause of children running away from their families.

Leading causes

Odur says GBV is mainly caused by polygamy, alcoholism and poverty. But he points out the issue of communal sleeping, as one of the reasons girls are abused. “Those who feel insecure end up running away from home,” he adds.

Yet, reports show that some girls are instead trafficked for casual labour. Police say that children from Moroto and Napak are trafficked to Kenya, but it is not reported in Kotido.

Odur hints that the culprits deal directly with parents. “The people in Karamoja are very poor. Those that report to police, do so because they have failed to reach a compromise, otherwise most cases are shelved,” he says. One child, for instance, was bought from their parents for a paltry Shs15,000 and the child is still missing. The area LCI chairperson signed a form for a mother who was giving out their child to be taken to Kumi District for work,” says Odur.

“As a church, we involve the children probation office to highlight such issues of child labour and trafficking, but we do not have whistle blowers,” says Fr Samuel D Lotuk of Christ Church Cathedral, Kotido.

Orphaned children on streets

The sad part, according to Odur, is that most of the children on the streets belong to civil servants, especially police officers and cattle rustlers locally known as warriors. While others are orphans.

As life keeps splitting the destiny of the Karamoja children between streets and early marriages, there are those who want to be remembered as brave, who chose cattle rustling. The Jie people are believed to be the biggest number who are into cattle rustling.

They steal cattle from other communities, especially the Bokora. When they are killed during attacks, their orphaned children consequently find refuge on the streets.

According to Lopech Akwang, a reformed cattle rustler, in Napeikodo, Kaabong District, even if one does not die, the life of a warrior is miserable. He says, one lives like a wild animal.

Hunted by the government and unwanted in the community, the life of a warrior is a horrible experience. Giving such people hope and life is what humanitarian organisations do. Even amidst such misery, there are people that offer hope.

Looking for love

Rosemary Akullo Ochaya is a catechist at Christ Church Cathedral in Kotido District. She got involved because the diocese brings such homeless children to the church for rehabilitation.

“I always find children crying while others are sleeping. When I notice a new one among them, I approach them and find out what happened. Most confess they do not have a home,” Akullo says.

She is preventing children from running from their families to the streets. Beyond the church’s gated walls, Akullo uses her house to accommodate some of the children.

She explains that most of the children run from their families for lack of parental care. “I make them my friends and when some people see me taking them to my home they ask why I am taking ‘wayaye (crooks). But I stay with them for at least one year and encourage them to go back to their parents,” Akullo says.

She explains that they are now reformed with some going to school. “There is one who has stayed with me, he sells eggs during holidays and weekends,” she adds.

Akullo is driven by motherly love. She has taught her children to regard the children she rescues from the streets as part of the family. They call each other brothers. To keep the bond strong, the family prays together every night.

Income opportunities

“If you welcome people in your life, even your children will welcome them,” she says. To support the children, Akullo, whose husband retired, does not need an extra source of income. She has six rental houses in Acholi Inn Ward she constructed from selling mandazi.

The church has provided income generating opportunities for many street children and rehabilitated their lives. “In most areas, we hear reports from children of parents that leave in the morning and return in the evening drunk. The children are left without food with their siblings, ending up on streets ,” she says.





Church intervention

Fr Lotuk encouraged church members at Christ Church Cathedral, Kotido to play an active role in fighting the challenge of street children roping in the likes of Akullo.

Fr Lotuk says in the unfortunate event that some children do not run to the streets, they join cattle rustling gangs. The usual church programme is to take care of the children but Fr Lotuk discovered the church had to do more.

Some of the pull factors identified include domestic violence that is as a result of high levels of alcoholism, lack of proper feeding in families and high levels of poverty.

“Our attention was first of all to speak to the children and counsel them. We wanted them to know that they are worthy. We sent catechists to visit them and had some in the Catechist classes for holy sacrament. But this did not stop more children from going to the streets. We found out that there are a number of negative cultural practices that kept sending children away,” he explains.

As a member of the Inter Religious Council of Uganda, the Church contacted Adventist Development Relief Agency (ADRA) Uganda to sensitise communities as the church looked at options of reducing the influx of street children.

The concept note to ADRA focused on supporting families of street children and create a favourable environment in their homes. The church is funded under the Action for Social Change (ASC) programme under the ADRA. The programme works with community-based groups to promote accountability.





Areas of operation

The programme is currently active in the districts of Abim, Kotido and Kaabong, with an aim of creating social change and tackling structural challenges and injustices.

The programme started with 20 children, whose parents and guardians were identified and reunited with their children. “We are helping the families to produce food while encouraging them to join savings groups. Others are offered income generating projects such as vending items during school holidays. Those who are unable to continue with education are offered art classes,”’ says Akullo.





Families re-united

Andrew Mwalu, the chairman LC I Narikapet village Kotido Municipality, is happy such an intervention is in place. Mwalu, a resident in Kotido Town, recovered his 16-year-old son through the church. His son was planning to flee to Kampala with other 30 street children before his plans were nipped in the bud.

“He was missing for many days. I used to see him around Town and thought he was returning home yet he did not,” he says.

Mwalu, who has two wives, had left his son with the younger wife whom he says did not take good care of his son. “The boy told me there was no food at home. He asked me “what do you want me to do?” He was following his friends to find something to eat,” Mwalu says.

The church called meetings between 2016 and 2017 and urged parents to return their children home and take them to school. The church, working in partnership with ADRA Uganda, buys clothes, uniforms for the children and books before they return home. The parents are also encouraged to save to start personal businesses.





Many Akullos are needed

ADRA donates money to village savings and loan groups through the SCALE programme. Each of the two groups with six members each, were given Shs1m to help the members start income generating activities.

“My life has changed and my children are all at home. I urge other parents to join savings and loan groups to access this money,” Mwalu says.

For small steps taken by such people as Akullo who are openinng their homes, the Karamojong children can find a safe haven.





