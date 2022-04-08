Alyn Rose marks 10 years with new collection

Known for their traditional artisan techniques and pieces that they incorporate into modern silhouettes, Alyn Rose Couture marked its 10-year anniversary a few weeks ago. In honour of this, the fashion house founders showcased a collection that had 120 pieces, highlighting the brand’s bridal, vintage chic, and street style creations.

The brand’s founder, Alyn Rose, says the use of fabric and accents such as Kikooyi, bark cloth, cowrie shells, sisal, and calabashes in many of the creations were aimed at creating indigenous and afro centric pieces.

We explore her collection and what she is doing to redefine bridal wear.

Afrocentric in every sense

In an era where amplifying all things African from music to food to art to the rest of the world is key, this collection surely could not have come at a better time. Her work accentuates kiganda culture.

One of the bridal gowns, was a top replica of a typical gomesi, complete with some cowrie shell detailing and a veil. There was also a spin to the modern cropped top, but this time, made using bark cloth, a locally sourced material, synonymous with cultures within Buganda.

Variety was served

The collection that consisted of 120 pieces was an exhibition of both women and men’s fashion options. It was very rich in terms of colour, trends and option. While the men’s pieces consisted of well-fitted suits, oversized shirts, and short sets, the women’s collection featured a range, of modern, comfortable and fashion forward outfits including maternity wear options.

Goodbye maternity dress