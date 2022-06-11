Among: The new style icon in the House

The corridors of Parliament are a very unlikely place to find a noteworthy fashion story. Many a time, legislators pace through the doors of those chambers to attend plenary or undertake committee assignments. Making fashion statements is seemingly the least of items on their priority list.

Even those who try, have their fashion choices inclined to plain suits, uncoordinated colour patterns and in some instances, many inches overly sized.

An occasional African print –Kitenge is the farthest as far as effort in the dressing goes with our dear politicians. All that is about to change, because there is a new fashion force that is taking over Parliamentary Avenue.

Anita Annet Among, the Speaker of Parliament, who also doubles as a Woman MP for Bukedea District, is fast becoming an irresistible style favourite.

From her well-fitted tweed matching sets, subtle make-up, to her shoe game, Among is becoming the style icon. Here are highlights from her wardrobe.

The power of a matching set

Formal dressing does not have to be such a drag and boring. Our fashion star and politician has discovered the power of a matching set with some added flair. The speaker’s sets are not just muted and basic; she employs great styling tricks such as tweed, pastel shades such as peach, and baby blue; something that brings the much-needed colour splash to the house.

She definitely knows the power of colour and that is something she had made signature with majority of her outfit choices. Even when she dons an outfit in a muted shade, her blocked pumps or much favoured red lip stick will illuminate her look. Her pieces are carefully chosen and layered with matching jackets, midi length coats, which make her stand out.

Brooches that speak

World’s leading fashion icons have an inclination towards one item that overtime becomes synonymous with their fashion choices.

For Marilyn Monroe, an American actress, singer, and model, it was the blonde hair and red lipstick. For Princess Diana, the sexy silhouettes stood out. For Among, it is possibly going to be those enviable brooches that complete her looks.