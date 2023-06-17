Ankara affair at content creators’ gathering

It was a fun-filled affair, topped with some noteworthy fashion-forward looks, in variant African prints, as content creators gathered at the Latitude Hotel in Kampala. The event organised by Forking Around Kampala, a brainchild of digital influencer, Lucy Bunyenyezi.

The event which was attended by creators across various sectors including fashion, lifestyle, and entrepreneurial, was highlighted by South African digital influencer, Mihlali Ndamase and Rwandese fashion designer, Gracia Bampile.

Dubbed “An Afternoon with Content Creators, the event featured presentations from Ugandan influencers such as Nadia Matovu and Rebecca Najengo, who shared tips on how to build a reputable career as a digital influencer, an industry that is steadily growing, not only in Uganda but across Africa.

“For a long time, we have been invited to events primarily focused on brand promotion, but this gathering is meant to be a celebration of our work as influencers and a knowledge exchange platform,” Bunyenyezi explains.

She says the event was organised to foster connections among content creators, create opportunities for collaborations, and generate compelling content throughout the event.

“When I got my first gig with L’Oreal, I had put out two videos on YouTube . I had already built an audience on Instagram that I just carried on to YouTube,” Muhlali explains during her panel discussion.

Her co-panelist, designer Gracia, who is based in South Africa, pointed out that her dream is to create more jobs with her brand, work with a lot of creatives and increase awareness of African fashion.

“I grew up in many African countries. Whether it was subconscious or not, I went for African print when I was starting my fashion brand. And I would love fashion out of Africa to be promoted out of the continent,” she says.