Are you stifling your child’s creativity?

In the mind of every child, is a degree of creativity that the world hasn’t seen

By Min Atek More by this Author

Very early, one random morning, a rhyme that I had once heard someone sing started playing in my mind. At first the words were not clear but in a short while, one by one, all the words came back to memory.

“Wow,” I thought to myself. How was this even possible? The singing incident happened many years ago, when I was child and yet the memory was as clear as day in my head.

Then I remembered an excerpt I had read some years ago that nothing in the man-made world is as amazing as the human mind. It is way wiser and bigger than the modern day computer.

I realised that in the mind of every child, is a degree of creativity that the world hasn’t seen. The key question, however, is how much of that potential are we harnessing?

Are we allowing children to expand and explore this potential or are we stifling it in the name of loving them too much?

Often times, a child will come to me asking for help. I will most likely send them away to think through their options and I usually tell them what I believe are two simple but exceptionally powerful words, ‘FIX IT!’

The initial reaction always has a deep and frustrated frown followed by the most infamous words of all time, ‘but I can’t!’

‘Oh yes, you can,’ I often reply emphatically, before moving on to other things. I do not want to be wooed into the place of compromise and changing my mind into helping them.

Guess what! The trick actually works. Why? Because within them, they carry all the ability to think and create ways around their situations. What they lack is sufficient motivation and guidance. This is my call and challenge to you dear parent.

Purpose to allow your child to dream and aspire for greatness and create a conducive environment to enable that to happen. Allow children to use their heads minus the interference of gadgets and technology.

Subject them to situations that require critical thinking. Push them into solving problems as opposed to finding solutions for them.

This is how eaglets are taught to fly high when mother eagle lets the eaglets fly all by themselves high up in the sky. Of course, she keeps an eye on the eaglets and she is ready to pick up the scared eaglet when need arises.

Work away from stifling and hindering your child’s mind growth and creativity by doing everything for them.