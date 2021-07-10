Arinda can never get enough of globaltrotting 

Travelling is the utmost, book a ticket and get on a flight in the evening to anywhere gives me a lot of satisfaction

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

Patience Arinda Ahabwe, Operations Manager, Beryl Qouture

The favorite holiday to celebrate with my family…

Christmas, it’s the whole season that makes family even more valuable.

The subject I loved the most in school was…

Mathematics. I only got to use a calculator during S.4 mock exam because my O-level teacher never allowed us to use them.

My guilty pleasure is…

Advertisement

Travelling is the utmost, book a ticket and get on a flight in the evening to anywhere gives me a lot of satisfaction.

While at a party, someone can usually find me at...

Everywhere, that is literally moving and working since I love events organising and never been to a party where I am just a guest.

The show that I can watch over and over again without getting bored is…

That’s quite many but I would do Hallmark movies anytime anywhere. I love “Love”.

The weirdest thing I believed in as a child was…

That my mother had eyes all over her head since she could just know what you have done behind her back.

The longest I have gone without sleep is…

60 hours, and I spent an extra 8 hours struggling to find sleep.

The one fashion trend that is really popular now, but in five years everyone will look back on and be embarrassed by is…

The mesh dresses that are extremely revealing, one will wonder why they had to look like they were fished out of a pond.

The one bride memory that is going to be stuck with me for a long time is…

One beautiful girl who scammed her entourage, didn’t pay for all their clothing including hers, later we learnt from the family that she and her fiancé never paid any service provider. That wedding never happened.

The funniest and most embarrassing thing my son has ever asked me for was…

One Sunday morning, I told him that I had a stomach pain and he asked if I was pregnant.

If I could relive one moment in my life, it would be…

I would relive a family trip anytime. Always fun, refreshing and amazing.

Aside from necessities, the one thing I could not go a day without is...

Hmm, I could say, my friends. I value friendships and will always be my top priority relationships. Whether they are near or on Mars, old or new, I can’t live a day without them.