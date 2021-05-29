Bamwebaze’s first attempt at business taught her great lessons

Although her first business failed miserably, Jemimah Bamwebaze learnt the basics of bookkeeping, started tracking all costs and expenses. For each batch she shops, she records all the costs including airtime and transport costs and then adds a mark up to the clothes to avoid making losses.

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

Most businessowners contend that it is one thing to have an idea and quite another to actualise it into a real business. Many doubt their abilities, others assume they need a lot of capital to get the business started.

Some take calculative steps to avoid losing their hard-earned cash when the business fails. Others think they need to take time to come up with a concrete business plan and do a market survey. These are some of the reasons it takes people so many years to start businesses.

Jemimah Bamwebaze’s story was not any different. For many years, she had a business idea that only came to life during lockdown on June 27, 2020. “The delay was due to fear of failure given my past experience. After university, I opened a gaming station near home because at the time, the environment was very suitable and the projected cash flows were promising. However, it failed miserably,” she recounts.

Her start

But she could not continue wallowing in self-pity. She decided to give business a second chance and this time, she would deal in clothing. Armed with savings of Shs200, 000, Bamwebaze used Shs120, 000 to buy the mannequin and used the balance to buy tops.

Today, Bamwebaze runs an online apparel retail store, Jeda Fashion Store. “I realise it is easier for me to design, especially for women. For example, I can work with any wardrobe, turning an ordinary attire into a jaw dropping outfit.I believe this is what I am cut out to do,’’ she says.

Advertisement

Bamwebaze’s first customer was a friend, who bought sweaters and tops from her. While she had an eye for stylish outfits, she needed to learn a thing or two about pricing, branding and packaging.

“When I started getting clients, I got excited and on many instances, I would give those discounts and forget to incorporate transport charges into the actual price,” she says. Although she registered some losses, watching her clients try on her clothes and looking elegant was rewarding.

Fashion is personal

She also came to appreciate that fashion is a lot more personal than many understand. “I help my clients visualise how they will look, how an outfit is supposed to make them feel once they wear it and the ideal occasion,’’ she adds. Bamwebaze learnt the basics of bookkeeping, started tracking all costs and expenses. “For example, for each batch I shop, I write down all the costs including airtime and transport costs and then mark up the clothes to avoid making losses.”

The online store has both budget outfits (second hand) and high end outfits (first class). “I also have active partnerships with major suppliers in Turkey and Dubai which gives my clients a wide range of clothes to select from.”

She uses sponsored adverts to reach out to her clients. Most of her clients come from referrals that spread the word about the business.

While her clientele is still mostly comprised of her workmates, Bamwebaze believes that as she shares more and satisfies her clientele better, the clientelle will grow. Her highest sale was when a relative took high end stock worth Shs580, 000 and paid cash. “This was one of the peaks I have registered since I started this business. I registered low sales when I had started around September 2020. I decided to incorporate budget apparel which I sometimes ship and other times hand pick from downtown,” she says.

Pricing

These have yielded more sales for Bamwebaze. Dresses and jumpsuits are between Shs24,000 and Shs60,000 while tops are between Shs15,000 and Shs20,000. Her skirts go for between Shs25,000 and Shs30,000.

The equivalent high-end outfits go for Shs50,000 for tops and skirts between Shs50,000 and Shs70,000 whereas dresses and jumpsuits range from Shs70,000 and Shs150,000.

Unfortunately, she has not had the pleasure of being trained on how to manage a small business. “To avert the dangers of training deficit, I have talked to a couple of people who were generous with information and also watched YouTube videos about business startup.”

Challenges

Bamwebaze is juggling business, an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) course, work and personal life. “More often than not, one of them slacks and because all are important, I am usually left feeling depressed, confused and having a lot of self-doubt.”

Despite the confusion, Bamwebaze is determined to make the business work. She plans to increase her client base, expand her business and make more sales.



