Be intentional about culture and norms

After about two hours of driving, we got to our destination. As we parked the car and started to move to the house, a group of about six children surrounded the car and quickly they all said their greetings - in Luganda! It was obvious they were more fascinated by the car, but I was blown away with their individual greetings.

Since it is holiday time, they have been staying with their grandparents in the country side and they had quickly learnt that the first thing you do for visitors is to greet, more so in the local language.

In his late teens, one of my son’s friends happened to fly out of the country to do some work in one of the summer camps abroad. A very brilliant young man, he excelled and won accolades.

And yet his young life was changed for good. Already an introvert, he returned to Uganda a lot quieter and deeply introspective and contemplative.

Leaving outside home subjected him to a big culture shock. He says the so called civilised or developed world is a scene of highly entitled and spoilt breed of young folk, with no values or norms.

To say he was deeply disappointed is a gross understatement. He came back wiser and yet deeply apprehensive of the future. The other outstanding thing about his return was his appreciation for his African heritage and mother tongue.

I lost count of the times in previous years that I used to argue with him to speak our local language because as is with most young people today, they tend to downplay the importance of speaking our local languages.

A child in my neighbourhood who returned home for the festive season shocked everyone by his persistent desire to speak and sing in Luganda. Previously, this was the furthest thing to be heard as he only spoke in English.

I normally emphasise that every parent should endeavour to teach their children their local language. There is something incredible about children who are fluent in different dialects from their mother tongue to many of the world languages.