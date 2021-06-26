Becky will choose both love and money

Money makes me happy and charges my batteries to a certain degree, maybe 70 percent. But hey love goes all the way up and maybe through the ceiling

Becky Manige, CEO, Head turner’s Executive Salon

The family member I am closest to the most is…

My mum because even at my worst, she won’t wave me away. She will talk through the problem and help me reach a realm of reason.

The one thing I wish I could change about my childhood is…

None. I do not have any regrets about my childhood and neither should anyone have, because that is the building phase of our life.

My favourite family tradition is…

Christmas time is without doubt my favourite time of the year, not because of all the merry making but the atmosphere leading up to it. On Christmas Eve for example we all gather at my father-in-law’s house, there is a huge meal and gifts are exchanged and opened. It’s always a good time.

A good way to express love, in my opinion would have to be…

Emphasising the use of please and thank you in every relationship is very important. This is a simple act you can practice every day but many of us often forget to do so. It can make a huge difference in our lives.

My first celebrity crush was…

As embarrassing as it is, I had a major crush on Leonard DiCaprio when I watched Titanic for the first time as a young girl.

The biggest lie that a guy I was dating has told me was…

“I promise I won’t get mad.”

Between love and money, the one that I consider to be a priority is…

Can I please choose both? If I had to choose one, it’s definitely Love! Money makes me happy and charges my batteries to a certain degree, maybe 70 percent. But hey love goes all the way up and maybe through the ceiling. Love is the nourishment of the soul.

Love is something that made me realise the greatest possibilities of life.

The one thing that people prioritise that I believe is overrated is…

Gucci, the expensive branded hand bags, shoes etc. I believe they are so expensive and or worth it. There are several non-branded items that also have really good quality. Don’t be defined by the shoe you wear or the bag you hold but by your friendly personality, positive outlook in life and kindness. Luxury items may run out of style but being gracious and confident of yourself is a classic, timeless trait.

Being a boy mum has taught me…

I get the privilege of being the most important woman in my boys’ lives, sure they love their grandmothers, aunties and somebody they will probably fall in love with in future. But at least for now I am the central female figure in their lives.

And did I tell you I am the only girl in the house and thus the only female who gets spoiled (even our dogs are both males, so I really am the only one).

The one thing I find the most attractive about my husband to this day is…

The overwhelming goodness of his heart. My husband is many things smart, good looking, thoughtful, caring, the best dad, considerate but above everything he is a good man. He has the most integrity I have ever seen.

My biggest scare when I was starting my business was…

“what if it fails?” In life I have come to learn that if you don’t try, you will not know if you have it in you. This has changed my attitude in a way that transformed my fears into an advantage.

The one thing they don’t tell you about the cosmetology business is that… For you to succeed in it, you have to do lots of social media marketing especially on Facebook and Instagram. You need to invest a big part of your marketing budget into advertising there and ensure that those accounts are active. Not only do you have to answer any customers messages and comments right away, but you have to be active in various groups and discussion boards relevant to your niche.

The one thing I find myself lying about the most is…

“I am good” even on days when am fighting off the flue or just having a horrible day ,I am always going to say I am good.