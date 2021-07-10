Bettinah Tianah: Making the kikoy fashionable

We believe that is what fashionista and media personality, Bettinah Tianah is going to achieve with her latest kikoy fascination.

What makes a fashion statement is taking something that would have ordinarily been basic or bizarre and turn it into a style revolution. Today, we look at some of the fashion moments Bettinah Tianah has had with this stripped colourful print, and why you may need to stock up more of this print in your closet.

Accessorise with this print

If you are the kind that would like to experiment with this print, but are not looking at having this as a full-on ensemble, then you can opt for the accessories. Bettinah’s belt and head wrap version of the kikoy is a sure statement. But you can also look at other options like bags, face masks and throw on for this print.

Seeing as the kikoy isn’t minimalistic, when you do wear it on your accessories, let the rest of your ensemble remain muted and toned down, and let your Ugandan print do all the talking, and slaying!

Go glam for your kikoy

Just because you are wearing this print doesn’t mean you can’t be glamorous! After seeing Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz killing it at the 2021 BET Awards red carpet in full Maasai traditional wear, then anything is a go with fashion and that includes our traditional kikoy.

So, possibly the next time you want to go for something glamorous, then the kikoy print is an option. The trick is to mix it up with other fabrics like chiffon or satin, and wear this in an elegant silhouette. Another great and playful option would be to add your kikoy to tulle for something that is definitely glamorous and fun!

Keep your silhouettes hip and trendy

In the past, the kikoy was something we left to our mothers, and for some, it was only worn with your gomesi.

However, the fashionable kikoy will allow you to wear it in some quite playful and trendy options. For instance, in one of her looks, Bettinah wears her kikoy as a puffy sleeve on her leather little black dress. She also wore the print, as a bedazzled mini skirt, over her oversized white shirt.

You can very much wear this print in numerous styles and silhouettes that are not only hip, fun but also fashion forward!



