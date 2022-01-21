Beware: The baby lions are watching you

By  Min Atek

What you need to know:

Standing in the sitting room, the three-year-old boy asked his father to take a photo of him. With a towel around his waist, he said he wanted to be his like daddy.

The father smiled. Unknown to him, the little boy had been observing and learning. I do not like the phrase that monkey see monkey do, but I agree with the truth it carries.

