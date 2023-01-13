Biggest wins at the Golden Globes Awards

The Golden Globes Awards made their return early this week, with some of the biggest stars such as Eddy Murphy, Rihanna, and Viola Davis walking away with some of the biggest wins of the night.

The awards are a celebration of the best in TV and Film in the US, which were held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. And while the major wins were for the actors’ and actresses’ work on the big screen, a lot of the winning happened on the red carpet as the stars made their arrival.

This year’s dress theme was mermaid core and we take a look at some of the star’s fashion interpretations of this theme. Here are some of our favourite looks of the night.

Sheryl Lee Ralph in custom Aliétte

Purple was one of the most popular hues from the past year and so this net detailed look by Sheryl. The dress featured a halter neck and she chose minimal jewellery and subtle makeup look to compliment her ensemble. This look is quite effortless, and easy on the eye, which makes it a red-carpet win.

MJ Rodriguez in Balmain

The 32-year-old actress won the category for Best Television Actress in a drama series for her work in Pose. However, her winning began the moment she stepped onto the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder layered gown, by Balmain. The look was elevated with pointy-toe heels, elaborate jewellery and a flowy hairdo. This was a great execution of the mermaid core theme of the night.

Quinta Brunson in Christian Siriano

The Writer, producer and actress who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary stepped out in a black and pink mermaid gown by Christiano Siriano. The gown, which featured a strapless bustier had the pink fabric beautifully blended with the black tulle, creating a layered number with the two colours. This fit like a glove and gave her a beautiful final look.

Letitia Wright in Prada

An Ivory burnt orange ombre number from Prada’s Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection was Letitia’s choice of attire for the glamourous night. She paired this with orange heels and a subtle diamond pair of earrings for the accessorizing of her look. The actress who presented the award for the best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama kept her hair crisp cut and was absolutely stunning.

Niecy Nash in Dolce and Gabbana