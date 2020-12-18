Can your children live without you?

Wisdom teaches that a wise person leaves an inheritance for their children’s children! Think on that deeply!

By Min Atek More by this Author

‘Give this money to my grand son,’ came the clear and strict instruction. ‘Why don’t you wait and give it to him when he visits?’ I attempted to dissuade the child’s grandmother to which she firmly asserted that it was her money and she could do as she wished.

If there’s anything the children have enjoyed over the years, it’s been being given money gifts by their grandmother.

Wisdom teaches that a wise person leaves an inheritance for their children’s children! Think on that deeply!

Someone asked a question

What kind of relationship should children share with their grandparents? Can your children spend days on end with their grandparents ?

With so much digital advancement, how well can children raised in urban areas cope with their counterparts in the rural areas?

Advertisement

Many parents have fallen into the space where their children aren’t familiar with being in rural settings and many wouldn’t last long at their grandparents without complaining and asking to be brought back to the city. Can your children be off their gadgets and still stay sane? Can they live without piped water easily accessed through a tap?

Can they live without electricity? Can they tend to farm animals or do they believe beef is manufactured in the supermarket?

Do your children know, understand and appreciate how to be around elderly people or do they flee and run to mommy and daddy?

Have the children had the honour and privilege of looking after their elderly grandparents, cleaning and doting after them? Can they hold and sustain conversations with them without running out of what to say? Do they have common grounds to work with?

How well are they acquainted with life outside the comfort of their parent’s rented apartment or big bungalow?

Aside from travelling and being exposed to the ‘outside world’, is it on your priority list for them to be exposed and opened to our ‘inside world’? Can they speak their local language, mingle millet bread and comfortably light a wood fire? How well-balanced and informed are they? Do they know their family tree? Is the only thing they know about their grandparents their pet names?

It is wisdom to know and appreciate one’s history. History is a collection of life lessons for anyone who cares to pay attention to it. May God continue helping us to raise grounded and equipped children.



