Caroline Nanvuma redefines role of local council leadership

“You do not own land, you are not married, you are still living in your parents’ house, and you want to lead a whole village? Is something wrong with you?” All odds were against Caroline Nanvuma, then 22, when she announced that she wanted to tussle with men for the top LC 1 seat in Kyeyune Zone, Kabalagala in Nakawa Division.

When the government announced plans to hold LC1 elections in 2017, Nanvuma expressed interest in the position. Her announcement was dismissed by many and a group of elders advised her to try her luck in youth politics.

“No one believed in me, not even my family. My mum cautioned me against joining the race, arguing that politics is dangerous. My siblings told me boldly I would lose elections miserably,” she recalls.

Despite the ridicule, Nanvuma remained steadfast and focused on the goal. She had earlier experienced the ineffectiveness of the then LC1 chairperson and was determined to change the status quo.

Campaign trail

Born and bred in the ghetto, she was determined to redefine the role of an LC1 chairperson in a community. Raised by a single mother in the ghettos of Makindye, she had bagged a bachelor’s degree in social work and social administration at Makerere University. She soon embarked on a campaign trail, albeit alone.

“I did not have resources to fund a campaign team. That is why I opted for a door-to- door method, explaining to voters the plans I had for the community.

Realising that she was not about to back off, people started listening to her. Her campaign message was premised on mostly working with other leaders to improve service delivery, equipping unemployed youth with skills, establishing a community Sacco and improving security, among others.

On polling day, Nanvuma trounced two opponents to become the LC1 chairperson for Kyeyune zone, Kabalagala, making her one of the youngest LC1 chairpersons in the country.

Positive impact

Whereas LC1 chairpersons in Uganda’s urban areas have come to be known by shady land deals that have left several behind bars, Nanvuma has successfully initiated a number of projects aimed at improving the livelihoods of her community.

Since 2017, hundreds of youth have gained skills in hair dressing, fashion and design, urban farming and hundreds are expected to benefit from the briquette-making, project yet to be launched.

Right: Carline Nanvuma with a team skilled in hair-dressing. PHOTO/COURTEY



As a local leader, Nanvuma has mastered the art of lobbying, collaborating with individuals and organisations to change the face of her village.

“The Rotary Club of Muyenga Tankhill has supported many of our projects aimed at improving the living conditions of our people. They support an annual health camp where residents of Kyeyune Zone and the neighbouring areas get free comprehensive medical care. The last camp attracted more than 700 people,” she says.

The club has also supported Nanvuma’s efforts by improving hygiene in the area, mostly a ghetto, by donating an assortment of cleaning materials such wheelbarrows, hoes, spades among others, as well as 700 mosquito nets in order to fight malaria.

Mobilisation

With this cleaning equipment, Nanvuma regularly mobilises the community for a cleaning exercise monthly. The exercise involves sweeping the pathways, cleaning and unblocking all the drainage channels in the community.

Other projects initiated by Nanvuma include food handouts twice a year to the unprivileged such as the lame, the elderly and single mothers, as well as a free hair cut to all school going children every beginning of term.

Nanvuma flanked by residents of Kyeyune zone, Kabalagala, in a cleaning. PHOTO/COURTESY

Nanvuma also came up with a project aimed at training the locals in the production of environmentally sustainable briquettes. Funded by Uganda Red Cross, the training centre is in the final stages and trainings are expected to start soon.

“We do not want to be spectators in the fight against climate change. If there are ways of using alternative means in order to save trees, we should join efforts. And most importantly, the youth will obtain lifelong skills to enable them earn a decent living,” she says.

Scholarship

It is such leadership acumen that convinced the management of Cavendish University to offer Nanvuma a full scholarship to study a Bachelor of Laws, in September 2019.

A graduate of Social Works and Social Administration from Makerere University, Nanvuma is now in her final semester. She believes this course is timely and will unquestionably improve her own understanding of the law as well as help orient people in her village about their rights.

Dr Olive Sabbiti, the deputy vice chancellor, Cavendish University, says Nanvuma was selected because of the positive impact she had on the community.

“Our mission is to transform our students into responsible leaders with the ability to foster change. Can you use your degree to make life better for you and those around you? Through her role as an LC1 chairperson, Nanvuma is doing a great job,” says Sabbiti.

On balancing books and her LC 1 tasks, Nanvuma says she has since learnt that if one is to be an effective leader, excuses must not be accommodated.

And one of the skills she has learnt is multi-tasking. “People want services delivered and they will have none of your excuse for a busy schedule,” says Nanvuma.

Tricky job

To serve better in such a position, it is important that you know all the residents in your area. Unfortunately for her, Makindye being an urban area, where people are always moving in and out, it is difficult to know all residents. That list will have to be updated monthly.

She has made it a priority to know all the plots of land in her local area, their respective owners and whether or not these plots have wrangles.

“People come to me every day trying to sell land, or wanting to present it in banks as collateral. I have to be alert to avoid landing into problems or losses in case of fraud,” she says.

Nanvuma’s typical day also involves resolving disputes and ensuring security in the area. Here, she works closely with the defense, secretary and the police.

She says: “We do not need to seek permission from society or family to chase our goals. All we need is self-belief.”

“As a woman, keep on adding value to yourself, even if it means walking the path alone. It is time to change our mindsets,” she adds.

Set backs

Nanvuma says she experienced bullying and sexual harassment from some men. Men, she says, would water down all her ideas, which demoralised her but did not break her.

“The Shs10,000 pay per month from government is paid once in a while yet the operations of this office require money. But we serve, regardless,” she says.

“She is a go getter. Unlike many other LC1 chairpersons, Nanvuma is always looking for ways to better the lives of the people in her community. She is always lobbying and courting organisations and individuals to fund projects,” says Nalwoga Teddy, the publicity secretary, Kyeyune LC1 Zone.

Lawyer in the making

Nanvuma’s leadership acumen convinced the management of Cavendish University to offer her a full scholarship to study a Bachelors of Laws, in September 2019.