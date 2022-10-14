Cassava flour is a healthy addition to your kitchen

In his recent address to the nation, President Museveni advised Ugandans to use cassava flour as an alternative to wheat flour, whose price has shot through the roof, due to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

Cassava flour is widely available in local markets and kiosks across the country. When mingled using boiling water, it makes a dish similar to posho and can be served with a variety of meat or vegetable sauces.

Recipes

Cassava flour is also mixed with millet flour and cooked in the same way, to make millet bread - akalo, a staple in the western, eastern and northern parts of Uganda. Another popular food item made from cassava flour is banana fritters, locally known kabalagala, which is made from mashed bananas and cassava flour. Here are some benefits of cassava flour and how it can be used.

Gluten-free

Gluten is a protein found in wheat and some other grains. According to health and nutritionist experts, many people are able to digest gluten. But in some people, it triggers a severe autoimmune disease; a condition in which your immune system attacks your body, known as celiac disease.

“Gluten can cause diarrhoea, stomach pain, excessive gas and skin rashes in those with celiac disease and over time, damage the intestines and impair their ability to absorb certain nutrients.

There are also people who do not have celiac disease, but react to gluten and may experience diarrhoea, bloating, gas, joint pain and brain fog,’’ says Becky Bell, an expert in diet and nutrition at Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Centre in South Dakota.

Cassava flour is very rich in carbohydrates, fibre and vitamin C. It also contains some potassium and calcium.

How it is made

Cassava is peeled, washed and its slippery coating scrapped off. It is then washed again until it is completely white, after which it is grated, thoroughly dried and then milled to a fine flour.

Another type of cassava flour is made from cassava that is peeled, washed and fermented. It is then washed, dried and milled. Consuming raw cassava can lead to cyanide poisoning, which can be fatal.

How to use it

Cassava flour can be used in any recipe that requires wheat flour. Some recipes have to be adjusted however, as cassava flour absorbs more moisture than wheat flour. Use it to make bread, cakes, cookies, doughnuts, pizza crusts and pasta. Store cassava flour in an airtight container, in a cool, dry place.

Cassava flour chapatis

These chapatis are gluten-free, flavourful and quick and easy to make. Fill them with finely chopped cooked beef, chicken, vegetables or a tomato omelet and then roll them up and enjoy them for breakfast, or a mid-morning snack.

Ingredients

(Makes 12-16 chapatis)

360g (3 cups) cassava flour

1 chicken stock cube, crumbled

¼ tsp garlic powder

120ml (½ cup) olive oil/cooking oil

360ml (1½ cups) warm water (plus more if needed)

You will need

A heavy bottom, dry frying pan

Parchment/baking paper

A rolling pin

Method

1. Sieve the cassava flour, stock cube and garlic powder in a large bowl and whisk together to evenly combine.

2. Add the oil and warm water and knead to form a soft dough that is well mixed together and no longer sticks to your hands.

3. Divide the dough into 12-16 equal portions and roll each portion into a ball.

4. Place each dough ball between two pieces of parchment paper and roll it into a circle of about 13 cm in diameter and 3cm thick, using a rolling pin. If this size is too small, reduce the number of dough balls and increase the diameter of each chapati, but keep them all about 3 cm thick.

5. Heat the frying pan over medium heat and when it is hot enough, cook each chapatti for 1-2 minutes, or until bubbles begin to appear on its surface. Flip the chapati over and cook the other side for 1-2 minutes.