Caution your children against food wastage

At about 4.30pm, the mother served her children the only meal for the day. It was a plate of posho and beans shared by the two children, while the mother and older child each had a plate.

I was taken aback! What a sad moment. Oh the way we can take life for granted! Whereas a good percentage of the population is enjoying some level of comfort, there is also another lot that lives at the bare minimum.

Whenever I read statistics indicating that a big part of the population lives on one or two dollars a day, it feels far-fetched and distant. It is almost impossible for some people to imagine that kind of life.

The irony is that some of the households with the least amount of money for survival, also have the biggest number of children, usually following each other in very close succession. You have seen families with six or more children struggling to have basic needs.

I have often had one-sided loud conversations with my children about the degree of wastage at home. We waste water, we waste food, we waste time and we waste life.

It is said that the amount of food that is thrown away in the world daily is actually sufficient to take good care of a huge percentage of the world’s population.

Think about it. How much wastage happens in your home? Wasting is selfish and abusive. A wasteful life does not take into account the reality that the very thing you are wasting could mean life and death to another person.

Of course, everyone is entitled to use their resources the way they deem fit, but failure to be considerate of others and of our environment is a classic representation of short-sightedness and idiocy.

Responsibility teaches us to value what we have and to use it in a way that considers those around us. While it is okay to have 50 or 100 pairs of shoes, it is rational to ask yourself whether you need all of them, but most importantly what it would mean if you gave away two or three pairs to someone who has never worn shoes.

Whereas you have so much food to eat and to throw away, there is a family that can barely get a meal to survive for a day. You have access to the best services. Granted. But remember there is a family praying to make it through one night.

Are our children aware that the food they pour away is a deep seated prayer by someone in the world? May God save us from being a wasteful generation.







