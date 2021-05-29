Challenge your children to be solution-seekers

We need to constantly challenge our children to be solution seekers as opposed to imagining that someone out there will always provide solutions to their problems

“Mummy, grandma has refused to take her medicine,” the child informed me. “How do you want me to help you now? I am many miles away from home!” I replied. There was silence on the line and after a while, she said she was going to see what to do.

Oftentimes, children come to me with all manner of crises. “Momma, the bathroom sink is blocked. Our yaka is about to expire. We have no snack for school today.” And this list goes on and on.

My default response to any crisis is to ask what the child has done about it. The next step is to ask the child to independently think of a solution. For example, what do you propose we do about the blocked sink or about the fact that you have no snack?

Why do I do this? Because I believe in empowerment, independence and critical thinking. Rather than offering an immediate solution to every child’s problem, I want them to think of ways of having day-to-day problems solved by themselves.

We need to constantly challenge our children to be solution seekers as opposed to imagining that someone out there will always provide solutions to their problems.

If I offer a quick way around their day-to-day hurdles, I deny the right to develop their thinking ability and problem solving skills. That hinders their personal growth and creativity. It stifles their cognitive development and teaches them to be dependent.

We are living in an era of technological advancement, artificial intelligence and crypto currency. Whereas some people and parents are deliberately positioning their children for the world which is changing at supersonic speed, some folks have not yet appreciated these realities.

Some of the greatest innovations were developed by people who sought to solve problems and find answers to the hard questions. Why not allow your beloved son to spend time at the mechanic getting his hands dirty?

Why don’t you allow your children to plan, shop and cook all the family meals for the week with a minimal budget and supervision? Allow them to try fixing the kitchen sink and take care of their younger siblings without your intervention.

Children need to use their brain not only for academic purposes but for life skills that will help them to thrive. Dear parent, love your children by empowering them. You will thank me one day!



