Charting a way forward for East African women

While Uganda has made several strides in empowering women, such as having 46 per cent female representation in the cabinet, UN Women decry the persistent existence of violence against women.

“Any effort to dent as well as dismantle any social norms set by this patriarchal society to hinder the involvement of women in being part of key decision-making processes is welcome. That said, the thinking that created the problems women suffer today cannot be the same that is used to solve them,” Ms Deborah Ossiya, one of the consultants behind the strategic plan for The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Women’s caucus (2022/26), said.

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Women’s caucus intends to use this document as a roadmap to empower women and society, as a whole to ensure unified growth.

Ms Eunice Musiime, Executive Director of Akina Mama wa Africa (AMwA), one of the implementing partners says nonetheless, women are still under-represented in places of decision-making. She implores people to look beyond the 60 per cent representation in Rwanda and Uganda, because in other countries, women's representation is still low.

“This is further compounded by pandemics such as Covid-19 that left many women incapacitated because businesses were closed yet girls were getting impregnated,” she says.

Research by Forum for African Women Educationalists Uganda (FAWE-U) in 2021 showed that between March and June 2020, pregnancies among girls aged 10 to 14 increased by 366 per cent. Such statistics are disheartening because oftentimes, child marriages and teenage pregnancies deem the girls’ opportunities while also making them prone to maternal mortality and morbidity.

The conversation around women empowerment rages on because, in as much as there are provisions in the East African treaty as well as in the constitutions of East African Community partner states, women are still marginalised. Charters such as the Maputo protocols have also been signed, there are women in powerful positions such as the President of Tanzania, but that is not enough in changing the status of women. These and more validate the need for a strategic plan.

Understanding the reason for the fight

While Ambassador Phillip Idro agrees with all the reasons for the fight to empower women, he says there is a need to understand the dynamics that African women work within if they are to be helped.

“For instance, there are more cars than tractors in an agricultural economy. If East Africa’s major exports are still tea, cocoa, and coffee, when will our women that till the land find validation? Do we empower individual women or look at them as a whole?”

His take on women's empowerment is that until the global situation is understood, all efforts may be futile. “Without data on what is happening around us, how can we fight and win? It is ironic that China, the USA, and the UK have data about East Africa yet we do not. How then do we know where to focus our efforts?”

What must be done?

Understanding the genesis of development is crucial in this task and one of the important aspects of this is movement. Europeans understand this and thus never stay in their birthplace. That breaks ground for the next generation to get more than what the generation before them had.

“Travelling gives exposure, making people break traditional norms as well as the ability to assess their growth trends. Otherwise, how will you know whether you are making progress or not if you do not travel?” Ambassador Idro notes.

To further compound the concept of confinement, women, who make up almost half or more of the population, spend a lot of time at home. If women do not work, economic growth slows down.

“The issue is that most men are steeped in tradition and hence fail to understand the value of educating and empowering women. However, there is no man that has not benefitted from women. China appreciated that thus educating their women,” he says.

Hon Mary Mugyenyi an EALA representative

The fight to ensure women's empowerment is also embedded in understanding the resources East Africa has and how they are being utilised. Amazingly, this region has more resources than most powerhouse countries but has failed to study what we have and make use of it.

“The issue with East Africa is that we want to import all our resources from abroad even when we can make the equivalent at home. For instance, why should one import doors when we can make wooden ones here? The more we import, the more our women who are involved in tree planting continue lagging behind,” he says.

While the conversation is about empowering women, these do not live all by themselves. That is why Hon Mary Mugyenyi of EALA advocated for the change in the strategy to involve boys.

“While the men are beyond saving, we can do something for our boys so we do not have a generation of challenged, shocked and insecure boys co-existing with empowered girls. That way, marriages will be between equals and they will be long-lasting. Otherwise, we are headed for chaos. At the moment, we can be certain that we will get more women in power but their husbands will feel threatened and thus pull them down regardless of the power they wield in the marketplace,” she said.