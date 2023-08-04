Children mirror your behavior

Early morning, I got a message notification. When I opened it, the person on the other end was singing a song to me. “Mama, you are the queen of my heart, Mama, you know I love you, Mama I just want you to know that loving you is like food to my soul!”

I smiled and chuckled at the reality that I had gotten my children to love and sing songs of my time. Oftentimes, you sit down to talk to your child and they ask you when you were born. When you begin to mention, “I was born in 19 ...” Before you even reach the end of the sentence they ask, “What do you mean 19..?” Was Jesus even born back then?”

To every child right now, all they know is the years 2,000 going forward. The thought of the years 19 something is inconceivable.

I am completely in awe at the overwhelming power of influence that every parent has over their children. This is especially true for the parents who are very committed and present in their children’s lives. It is even much more real with most mothers, because by default, they tend to spend significant amounts of time with the children.

Most of the times, children will speak, act, think and behave in the very same manner and way that the parents do. If you wake up early, they will mirror that. If you are organised and systematic, that is what they will do.

I introduced my children to my music. I recall them asking, who is that? Because what was playing out in their time was different. So, I got them YouTube videos and introduced them to the music of my years. I explained the rich lyrics and played the songs on loud bass speakers. Overtime, they acclimatised and before long, they looked for and sang these very songs.

When I discovered this truth, I learnt to stop fighting them about how to do things. I started to behave the way I wanted them to behave. I would clean up the kitchen every time I finished using it. I would scrub and mop the bathroom. I laid my bed straight and I folded all my clothes. As I continued to do this repeatedly and with significant doses of frustration, I planted the seeds of excellence and modelled a certain way of living and doing life. I focused on improving me and strengthening me.

As surely as the sun rises every day, they too started to mirror some of the behaviour. My focus became to plant the seeds and to water the plants. The key was in consistency and internationality.