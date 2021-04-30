Chores boost cognitive skills among kids

We find ourselves in times where many children have been shielded from peeling food, pounding groundnuts, lighting a fire, collecting firewood or how to hold a mop and clean the house

Using her tiny hands, she rolled one corner of the towel and folded it with the corresponding opposite corner. Then she folded the other before putting it together in the corner. ‘Wow!’ I thought to myself, ‘this is simple but powerful.’

In a household with four children all under seven years of age, the mother had somehow managed to create a crew of little helpers. Everyone had something to do in the house, be it sweeping, washing dishes, cleaning the table or folding clothes.

I am a strong advocate for having children actively taking part in household chores. It does not matter how old they are or that we are now living in a smart era with options and instant solutions.

We once had a heated debate with a parent who protested against engaging children in chores. “What is the point of doing chores if there are machines and people who can do the mundane work? She reasoned.

This is a question I have repeatedly asked myself. Should we engage children in housework? Is it necessary in this day and age of technology and artificial intelligence? I am a firm believer in chores for the cognitive development they create.

When a two-year-old gets to fold towels, it enhances their coordination and movements. When a child cooks a meal, it enhances their creativity, planning and overall responsibility.

When a child cleans the bathroom, they have a better understanding and appreciation of what it takes to bathe in a clean place. When they wash their own clothes, they understand the process of having clean clothes. When they learn how to sew or repair their own clothes, they will value what is not torn.

At the end of it all, there is growth and development. These activities also help the child to feel like they belong to the family and that they have a contribution they bring to the table. There is a sense of ownership.

Obviously, children will not be children forever and it is a matter of time when they will have to be responsible individuals in their own right and space. Imagine a young adult who is unable to organise their living space?

May we continue to be parents that create the most conducive environment for our children to grow and thrive. It starts with the basic things.