Crispy rosemary garlic chicken thighs

Your family will love these crispy fried chicken thighs flavoured with garlic and rosemary.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

8 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs

8 large cloves garlic

2 small chicken stock cubes

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1-2 sprigs fresh rosemary

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

¼ tsp red chili powder (optional)

Oil, salt to taste

Method

1. Peel and crush the garlic. Finely chop enough rosemary to get 2 tbsp and put aside. To make chicken stock, dissolve the chicken stock cubes in 80ml (1/3 cup) hot water and put aside.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the chicken stock, lemon juice, mustard, rosemary, salt to taste and the red chili powder, if using.

3. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat 3 tbsp oil over medium heat in a large heavy-bottom frying pan, until hot. Put 4 chicken thighs in the pan, skin side down. Put another frying pan on top of the chicken with some heavy objects in it, to weigh down the chicken. Cook until the skins are golden brown and crispy, about 9-10 minutes.

5. Remove the frying pan from the top of the chicken and flip the chicken over. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add half the garlic. Cook until the chicken is cooked through. Remove the garlic from the pan before it burns. Put the cooked chicken on a plate. Cook the rest of the chicken in the same way.