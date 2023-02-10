Daughters badly need father’s love and affirmation

From across the room, the pair caught my attention. By his receding hairline, he looked like he was 50 years plus. The little girl sitting across the table with him, looked like she was about two years old.

Every so often, she yelled out loud at him, “Daddddddy!” He looked at her, fondly smiling. Then he reached out and touched her forehead before helping her to colour the paper in front of her, with broken crayons.

His voice was low so I could not hear him, but he was smiling and taking pictures of her. She would break out in loud giggles, asking him to see her work on the paper.

Beautiful father-daughter moments.

When it was time to go, he got her incomplete work and neatly folded it. He then pulled her chair out and they majestically walked out. I continued to eat my food even as I took notice of all their actions.

At that tender age, I wondered what her thoughts were. I also wondered if this was an only child or daughter.

It is a proven fact world over, that fathers share very special bonds with their daughters, especially their first and last daughters. Many men will openly admit that their knees grow weak, so to speak, when it comes to their girls.

They often cannot bring themselves to say no even at the slightest provocation. It breaks their hearts to see their princesses cry.

In the eyes of many little girls, her daddy is her hero. His strong arms always leap her off the ground into a safe place that cannot be defined by words. Daddy is smart and strong.

I want to believe that this bond was established on purpose by our creator God and for very good reasons.

Every father carries divine responsibility to fend and provide for all their children both male and female, but they carry a special responsibility of grounding and affirming their daughters in ways that no other man can.

It is this affirmation that becomes the bedrock and foundation on which she will build future relationships and, especially with the man she will settle with.

A father’s love and affirmation helps his daughters to see themselves from a place of a full cup and not from a needy place.

Girls without this affirmation tend to struggle with a feeling of emptiness that they end up filling with all manner of falsities.