Dealing with the loss of my mother

Driving through the newly expanded northern bypass highway and on the Entebbe express highway, the feeling hit me. It was a gentle numb pain, the kind that lingers. It came from the depths of my soul. Initially, I did not understand why or what it meant. And then as gently as it had engulfed me, I also gently figured it out.

For the longest time, I was my mother’s designated driver. She would call in advance and ask if I had the time to take her to a place of her choice. She was always polite and offered to ensure my fuel for the car was catered for.

She would make sure I did not feel stressed or distressed by her request. And yet now with hindsight, I am cocksure there was not a reason in the world I would not drive her. I always knew that helping my mother run her errands was always a top priority. If I needed to, I would change plans and make every necessary adjustments just to do her bidding.

Yet she took nothing for granted and she never wanted to be a burden. My mother was extremely independent and insisted on paying her bills. She would apologise for what she felt was her taking up too much of my time.

When I drove through the bypass, I was nearly overcome by emotions and the feeling of loss. Almost suddenly, I was aware there was never going to be a time when I would be picking mom up and taking her to the bank or to her gardens in Buloba. I will not be dropping her off for a wedding, a child’s baptism, a graduation ceremony or a funeral service.

My mother attended almost all family gatherings with enthusiasm. She knew which aunt, which grandparents, which in-law and which baby had been recently born. By default, I attended these functions too. I learnt to bond and to be a public relations person by mastering the art of knowing what or what not to say when, to whom and where.

For a long time, I tried to prepare myself for her physical exit and yet time and time again, I see the little bricks of self-defense that I had tried to build meticulously falling and crumbling to the floor in numerous pieces.