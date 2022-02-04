Dealing with the loss of my mother
For a long time, I tried to prepare myself for her physical exit and yet time and time again, I see the little bricks of self-defense that I had tried to build meticulously falling and crumbling to the floor in numerous pieces
Driving through the newly expanded northern bypass highway and on the Entebbe express highway, the feeling hit me. It was a gentle numb pain, the kind that lingers. It came from the depths of my soul. Initially, I did not understand why or what it meant. And then as gently as it had engulfed me, I also gently figured it out.
For the longest time, I was my mother’s designated driver. She would call in advance and ask if I had the time to take her to a place of her choice. She was always polite and offered to ensure my fuel for the car was catered for.
She would make sure I did not feel stressed or distressed by her request. And yet now with hindsight, I am cocksure there was not a reason in the world I would not drive her. I always knew that helping my mother run her errands was always a top priority. If I needed to, I would change plans and make every necessary adjustments just to do her bidding.
Yet she took nothing for granted and she never wanted to be a burden. My mother was extremely independent and insisted on paying her bills. She would apologise for what she felt was her taking up too much of my time.
When I drove through the bypass, I was nearly overcome by emotions and the feeling of loss. Almost suddenly, I was aware there was never going to be a time when I would be picking mom up and taking her to the bank or to her gardens in Buloba. I will not be dropping her off for a wedding, a child’s baptism, a graduation ceremony or a funeral service.
My mother attended almost all family gatherings with enthusiasm. She knew which aunt, which grandparents, which in-law and which baby had been recently born. By default, I attended these functions too. I learnt to bond and to be a public relations person by mastering the art of knowing what or what not to say when, to whom and where.
I nearly broke down in the supermarket because one of my last errands was to get groceries for mom. I quickly went to the parking lot and allowed myself to weep quietly in the privacy of my car. I know it will become easier with time and I know the emotions will eventually subside. Yet I’m also fully cognisant that it is not every day that my mother transitions from this life.