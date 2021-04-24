Demystifying consent in a sexual freedom era

An early all round sex education is required in averting the culture of rape. Teach girls that rape is a serious crime. The culture of silence when rape happens should end and victims should be supported and not blamed.

Consent around sex has become a major grey area and subject of contention. As a reader, you may have encountered the term consent before in relation to rape. Simply put, consent is the voluntary agreement by somebody to engage in sexual activity.

It has to be freely given, knowledgeable and an informed agreement for it to count as consent. And this can be revoked at any time.

Studies have suggested differing forms of consent with the most common one being affirmative consent, where the parties explicitly either verbally or by writing agree to engage in sexual activity.

It takes the viewpoint of ‘yes means yes’ and ‘no means no’ . This format also presumes ongoing consent between people involved and that consent cannot be given when one is drunk or asleep.

Another model is implied consent, which is inferred from a person’s actions. This makes it largely ambiguous in interpreting what consent is or is not. The last one is informed consent, where one is aware of their partner’s HIV status and still chooses to engage despite exposure to the disease.

Literature on how consent should be communicated has been contradictory and without general consensus. This lack of a universally agreed understanding of consent is a problem in itself.

Consent has primarily become a yardstick for prosecuting sexual assault. Legal stipulations in most parts of the world charge rape on a non-consensual basis, including Uganda, whose laws on this are clearly stipulated in section 123 of the Penal Code Act, which in part states that where one has carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent or by force constitutes the heinous act of rape.

Rape is a continued occurrence in our society, however, signals inadequate literacy on the issue. Put simply, rape involves ultimate violation of the autonomy of one’s body.

Unfortunately, its women that experience this crime largely. Familiar types of rape are stranger rape, date or acquaintance rape, marital rape as well as gang rape. Like any other crime, rape has devastating physical and psychological consequences for victims.

For instance, it leaves one feeling violated, vulnerable, angry and upset with majority survivors reporting suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder,depression, chronic pain, suicidal thoughts and life-long impact on their relationships and careers.

To better understand rape and be able to better compound efforts in fighting it in our societies, it is critical that we first understand it. Rape has been observed to be a result of both biology and socialisation denoting to sex-gender roles attached to men and women by society.

Acknowledging the biological motivations ensures that we take into account the existence of sexually predatory people, who are especially males that are plainly put, psychopaths.

The Mask of Sanity authored by Hervey M. Cleckley, describes a psychopath as having traits of guiltlessness, superficial charm, egocentricity, incapacity for love and an absence of shame or remorse.

These people are generally a threat to the safety and security of those around them. Additionally, we understand that although there is greater propensity for men towards sexual violence, this can either be reinforced or largely eliminated through undoing of some cultural norms such as men feeling like their wives are property that they own and hence, making marital rape acceptable.

Affirmative consent has guidelines that critics have accused of returning the retrograde image of women as vulnerable and cowering. The incapability of a number of women to say no firmly in situations where there’s no reasonable fear of harm, in some ways points to a need for further empowerment around sex as a whole.

It is also possible that yes could be said even in the event that someone is not interested for reasons such as fear, threats or duress or economic or job benefits.

No means no’ ignores the art of seduction and courtship, where no may mean you are asking too soon. I am not sure I am interested. This may encourage the man to keep pursuing the woman until she says yes.

The sexual freedom era from the birth pill in the 1960s opened women to a levelled ground with males. Women should take control of their lives by knowing how to deal with sex misadventures. Bad sex is humiliating and includes other inequalities in sexual pleasure.

The culture of silence when rape happens should end and victims should be supported and not blamed. We have to rethink the crusade criminalising bad or uncomfortable sex, thereby trivialising actual sexual violence. With all the blurred lines around consent, a more objective approach in understanding its relation to rape is encouraged.

An early all round sex education is recommended in stopping the culture of rape. Teach girls that rape is a serious crime. Rape should also be punished more severely than it is. Lastly, every woman must know that the responsibility of protecting themselves is primarily on them.

Take great caution of your environment because there are sexual predators out there. Speak up when it happens and be on lookout for another woman.

