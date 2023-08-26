Years ago while in school, on one particular evening, I found my high school roommate eating spaghetti. Clearly it was not part of the school menu and I wondered how she had made it, since the entire process was hidden.

It was illegal. I found out that she had made the spaghetti in her flask. She put spaghetti strips into a flask of hot water.

When I tasted, I felt like the spaghetti had not cooked too well, but in high school, anything goes.

This crisp memory flashed before my mind recently, as I called my son to teach him how to make millet porridge in a cup. You read that right. In high school, we always made porridge in cups to supplement our school meals. He was completely clueless, yet by the time I was his age, this is a concept I understood and practiced with such precision.

I find that many of our children today are devoid of creativity and simple life skills. Many of them seem to be too sophisticated to their own peril. After we had made the porridge, I watched the child struggle to clear off the top sheath that ordinarily forms on porridge as it cools. There was no need to do that and as he took the porridge slowly with a spoon, I told him that in our day, we did not have that kind of luxury.

We were almost always short of time and that taught us to work as fast and as creatively as possible.

There was no room for complacency or mediocrity. In our day many things were scarce, so we naturally valued and appreciated what we had. You had only three kilogrammes of sugar for the entire school term. You would not afford to waste even a crystal. Access to things such as powdered milk was for the haves.

Necessity and adversity normally push our most creative nerves. Sadly many parents today, have availed too much for the children. We are breeding a generation of highly dependent, entitled and selfish individuals, who have little or no appreciation for innovation and adaptability.

I have repeatedly watched the runners in the World Olympics taking place in Budapest. Sporty persons are disciplined and known for endurance. It involves going beyond the places of comfort. How can we win in this game of life if we are not ready to go the extra mile?