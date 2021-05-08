Diary of a Working Married Mother: Make your health a priority

I have paid too much attention to Covid-19 and how to prevent it from encroaching on our home and office fronts that I kind of let other things slip by. Every time I get a health issue, I first run through all the symptoms of coronavirus and the reported after effects of the vaccine (yes, I got the jab) to ensure I am safe from the virus.

Weeks ago, I started getting headaches, which I put down to working late, dehydration and using the computer for far too many hours. The headaches were on and off, not a daily occurrence. I do not usually like to take pain killers. I tried to manage them with rehydration and time away from the screen.

It would work but after a couple of days, the pain kept recurring. I decided to see a doctor. It turns out that I have low hemoglobin levels. One of the other symptoms I had not taken into consideration is fatigue. I thought the fatigue was a result of the hours spent getting to and from work (at least one hour coming to work and a minimum of two hours going back).

I also attributed the fatigue to the amount of work on my desk at a time when we are winding down the financial year. All I wanted to do when I got home was to lie down and sleep till morning. But there was work waiting there for me. But it also affected my workout routine as I was always too tired to lift a leg.

The doctor was calm as he gave me the results. Perhaps he did not want to alarm me. He sent me off with a prescription for medication for a month. As I waited for the medication, I read through the results again. And then read a lot about low haemoglobin, its symptoms, causes and effects of the medication.

I have to do a couple more tests to determine the cause in my case. Depending on the cause of low haemoglobin and the treatments I get, it may take up to a year for levels to reach a healthy range.

For now, I am on treatment, but I have also made some adjustments in my diet. I have to include lots of iron-rich foods and vitamin-rich foods. So far, so good. I do not feel as exhausted as I used to. I am not yet sure how my workout schedule will be affected but I am determined to resume as soon as I can. I need all the strength to help close out the financial year.

