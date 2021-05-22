Diary of a Working Married Mother: Trainings are not a waste

It feels good to know your employer values you enough to want to improve you and make you you a better version of yourself

It feels good to know your employer values you enough to want to improve you and make you a better version of yourself. While it is good for the individual, it is also good for the organisation.

The assignment that has been giving me sleepless nights is in the final stages. I have reached a point where I am not in a rush to complete the work. Even though I am almost done, there is another, albeit shorter, one on the horizon. This new one requires high-level planning, but it will definitely be more fun to do than the current one.

Despite all that is going on, a week-long training session was thrown into the mix. It has been a while since I attended office-sponsored training. For some strange reason, that privilege was given to almost everyone else but me.

That never stopped me from finding a solution. I have done more training on my own, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The need to upgrade skills cannot be overemphasised. Since the training makes me feel better about myself and work smarter, I am now more keen to ensure that those I work with make time to do as much training as they need. We cannot wait on the organisation to arrange trainings.

While it is good for the individual, it is also good for the organisation. That is why it amuses me when a manager or supervisor denies someone the opportunity to undergo any kind of training.

If only they knew what benefits the organisation would reap. In our organisation, opportunities for training keep flooding in. But the officers in charge are not keen on getting staff trained.

I have personally taken the initiative to identify relevant courses, topics and training organisations and trainers but to date, my efforts have not yielded any fruit.

I cannot blame it on malice or a desire to keep employees where they are. It appears the person in charge of developing staff is not motivated. I mean what else can explain the slow pace to get things done?

If people developed new skills, productivity would be higher and they would be more confident to do even more for the organisation. That would be a win-win for all.