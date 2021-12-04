Prime

Why it is difficult for women to walk away from abusive relationships

By  Phionah Nassanga

What you need to know:

The hope that things will get better has a lot of people hanging in abusive or festering relationships. Many hold onto false hope that their partners will change some day. But sometimes, it is more than hope that keeps one from taking the final step towards ending a bad relationship. The reasons could be as basic as social and financial compulsions. 

“I will never divorce you till I come back to Uganda, but if you want you can go on and sin,” Zhurah Nakityo shares a message she received from her husband after she had filed for a divorce in 2018.

