Disability cannot define my life- Kyakuwa

On June 23, Grace Kyakuwa was awarded a Diploma in Journalism at YMCA Comprehensive Institute in Kampala. The 23-year-old could not hold back her excitement as she took to twitter so say: “Finally, God has answered my prayers.” Rejected, stigmatised and branded a social outcast, Kyakuwa proved to the world that disability would not define her life.

Kyakuwa, a resident of Lungujja-Kosova, is a jolly woman with a positive outlook towards life. In fact, the only time she never smiled was when she tried to recollect her childhood memories.

In November, 2000, Kyakuwa was born to the late Sirasi Kanamugire and Bamusoneye Beransiira as their fourth child in Rwanda. Unlike her other siblings, she was a different baby something that shocked the family and caused mixed feelings.

At the time of her birth, her mother had just gone to the hospital for an antenatal visit, after experiencing pain. Doctors confirmed she was in labour and she was helped to deliver. The baby had only one hand and no legs.

“My mother told me when daddy arrived at the hospital, he took a closer look at me and remained tight-lipped. He walked out of the hospital ward only to return hours later. He promised to take care of his child,” Kyakuwa recollects.

Social outcast

Kyakuwa’s father asked his wife to keep their child indoors and directed that no visitors were allowed to see her at home. She says the few family members that had seen her, thought her birth would bring a curse to the family and advised her parents to kill her.

She says her birth unearthed a series of family conflicts, as many reasoned there was no point of raising such a child. Many thought she would not amount to anything. At a young age, she became a social outcast, was branded all sorts of names and her mother never wanted to leave her alone because she believed ‘evil-minded people would get into the house and kill her’.

The fateful day

When the whole world rejected Kyakuwa, her father was ready to protect her against any forms of superstitions. As a night shift worker, during the day, her father kept a close watch on her as her mother was busy with housework. One evening, Kyakuwa’s father went to work and never returned.

After hours of waiting, the news of his death was announced. She can hardly tell what exactly happened, but some reports indicated that her father was nailed in the head.

Life after her father’s death became unbearable each passing day, until her mother was advised by one of her paternal aunts to leave Rwanda and join other family members, who were living in Uganda.

Bamusoneye and her children relocated to Uganda and hoped the situation would get better. But her dreams were far from reach.

“When my father died, I was about three years and mother was pregnant with our last born. This took a toll on her financially,” Kyakuwa says.

In Uganda, they settled in Kyabalabi village in Luweero District, where they lived as an extended family. Much as her mother and her other siblings were welcomed, Kyakuwa says she felt unwanted in that homestead. In fact, she was blamed for any misfortunes that happened in that family.

“As I grew older, I started making sense of everything that was said and done to me. On many occasions I was referred to as ekituro, a Rwandan word meaning grave,” she recollects.

Her disability affected her self-esteem and her mother was forced to cut off all conversations with people around her. Kyakuwa recalls that at some point, her grandmother asked her mother to give her money for her school fees to buy cattle. She reasoned that cattle would multiply and turn into a bigger farm that would provide family with milk. She severally claimed that her paying Kyakuwa’s school fees was a wastage of family resources.

“My grandmother carried me to the garden and handed me a hoe and said that was the right place for me, not school,” she recalls.

When her mother could no longer bear the insults and the negativity that surrounded her daughter, she decided to leave home and hoped that persecution would come to an end.

Seeking help

Kyakuwa says her mother used to bring religious leaders at home for counselling and prayers and she grew up as a praise and worship leader in church.

When they relocated to Kyekumbya village, still in Luweero District, Kyakuwa’s mother reached out to the LC chairperson then, Betty Nabukeera, seeking help. She offered to take care of Kyakuwa.

Nabukeera took on Kyakuwa while she was in Primary Two. Alongside her day-to-day LC 1 tasks, she took it upon herself to search for information about organisations that support orphans and unprivileged children.

She lobbied Compassion International in 2007 to sponsor Kyakuwa’s education. In 2013, when she joined Senior One, another sponsorship - Spark World, took her on. It is the same organisation that caters for all her bills. It is through Nabukeera that Kyakuwa first felt loved and accepted.

“I found another mother in madam Nabukeera. She gave me the same treatment that she gave to her own children. She loved me like her own child, fed me and took care of me without making me feel like I was a burden. She taught me personal hygiene, how to cook, wash dishes, clothes and weave door mats,” she recollects.

Her mother’s daily routine was to push her in a wheel chair every morning to school, which was two kilometres away from her home. She would pick her at lunch time and at the same time, she was supposed to fend for her other children. The reason her mother wanted her in school was to shield her from stigma from her family and the community.

Turning point

Despite the fact that she faced stigma while at school, in 2011, Kyakuwa completed Primary Seven at Kiziba Primary School. Whenever children went out to play, she was confined in a wheelchair. Children of her age never wanted to be seen associating with her, which caused her loneliness and plunged her into depression.

She later joined Luweero Secondary School, where she completed A-Level. It is here that she met students who were friendly and mature. She also made her first friends. One of the biggest challenges she faced throughout her education journey, was difficulty in accessing bathrooms.

At this point, nicknames and insults about her condition did not affect her emotional well-being that much. Her mother and the chairperson, Nabukeera, had groomed her to be a strong woman with self-esteem.

“I acknowledged that I was a special child, with special abilities. They gave me assurance that there were more opportunities in life that I would access, if I completed school. They told me I was enough, just the way I was. They told me I was not a curse,” says Kyakuwa.

Light at the end of the tunnel

In 2017, Kyakuwa sat Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations and scored a first grade with Aggregate 24. Kyakuwa dreamt of becoming an accountant, but later changed her mind and opted for journalism. Among other professions, she believed journalism would give her a platform to be the voice of persons with disabilities.

Having lived a life of rejection and stigma, she did not this negative energy to define her life. In 2018, Kyakuwa went to YMCA to pursue a Certificate in Journalism and Communication. She completed it and later on upgraded to a diploma.

She was given internship opportunities at Top TV and BBS Terefayina, where she practiced news reporting and editing video footage.

She wants to advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities because many of her kind are destitute, are never given a chance to learn any skills to better their lives and many die in silence.

“I was lucky I met madam Nabukeera who laid a foundation for me. But there are those that might not get that chance, which is why I want to use my story to motivate them,” she emphasises.

And Kyakuwa is not stopping at the diploma level. She is ready to defy all odds and get a degree in the same profession. She does not have a stable job yet, but she is building a foundation for the future.

Lessons

“Most importantly, love yourself the way you are. Many people are not confident. They wish they had a nice figure, they wish they were beautiful, they which they had nice legs or a big butt. You are enough. Use your skills to be a better version. That is what matters in life,” she says.

She says life has taught her to be patient and welcome whoever walks into her life because sometimes, you just never know who an angel might be. She says as long as one is determined, it is possible to achieve any goals.

Kyakuwa’s routine involves doing school runs for her son, making doormats for sale as well as voicing and editing adverts. She is inspired by Nick Vujicic, Australian American evangelist and motivational speaker.

What does the future hold?

“I want to build an orphanage and a school for children living with disabilities and be the best mother to my son. I want to be a Member of Parliament someday. I want to be in a world where all children get access to the care they need and not be hidden in homes.