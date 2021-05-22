Do not let the course you studied limit you

I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics and currently, I am working as a full-time wardrobe stylist and this job is paying off

Esther Bisamunyu, Wardrobe stylist

The greatest benefit of living in Uganda is…

The beautiful weather, organic food and nature. We are really blessed with beautiful tourist attractions. The falls, the highlands, the game parks, there is so much to explore. We are not affected so much by the harsh weather of snow and hurricanes.

The career advice I would give my younger self would be…

Do not limit yourself with what you studied. Be flexible and when opportunities are available, embrace them. That could be your breakthrough. I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics and currently, I am working as a full-time wardrobe stylist and this job is paying off. I would not have it any other way.

Success to me means…

Doing what you are passionate about and thriving while at it. It is one thing to earn at a job you really do not love but being blessed enough to do something you love and achieve financial freedom while doing it, is success to me.

My favourite quote from the Bible is…

I have a couple of them but one that stands out for me is in Revelation 3:8 that says “See I have placed before you an open door that no one can shut.”

The last time I pushed myself to my limits was…

In June last year. I quit a well-paying job during a whole pandemic to start my styling company and work on becoming a full-time wardrobe stylist. This is the creepiest thing I have ever done. I am glad I took the leap of faith because the results are rewarding.

The emotion I experience the most is…

Gratitude. Even for the smallest things such as reaching home safe or having a good day, I am always grateful.

The most spontaneous thing I have done lately was…

Starting my YouTube channel and being consistent at creating content. I always admired people with YouTube channels and did not think I had the confidence to start one myself. Well, I just kicked the fear out and went for it and I am loving the results.

The bad habits that are dealbreakers for me in a relationship are…

Lack of communication and physical violence.

My bucket list has things like…

Financial freedom, travelling to Italy and other great destinations around the world. Taking part in a scary adventure such as bungee jumping or water rafting. I am afraid of heights and water but I would want to go for one of these. I also plan to buy my dream car, a G-wagon.







