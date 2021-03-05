Do you pray for your kids?

Prayer works! Prayer is the powerful tool that takes the burden off our shoulders and places them on He who is able

One afternoon, I rushed home after a series of meetings and after picking up some groceries from our local store. The intention was to drop off foodstuffs and head out for another meeting.

When I got home, I asked one of my children if they had had lunch and the answer was no. It was 5pm and I called for the second child who had been tasked to cook and the response was a guilty gaze.

Deeply furious and frustrated in equal measure, I thought of the quickest thing to do. I confiscated the child’s phone because if there is anything that is such a distraction today, it is the mobile phone. The child pleaded as I quietly drove away.

I was deeply troubled by what I found at home. Nothing had been done the whole day, save for being on the phone and watching television. What made matters worse for me was getting reports later that the punished child was questioning my parenting style.

Raising and nurturing a child or children is a task that requires so much wisdom and understanding. When it comes to teenagers, the challenge actually doubles. You can never be all sufficient in yourself as a parent.

That evening saw me deliberating getting down as a parent to cast the burden of raising these children to the one who placed them in my womb and in my care in the first place- God.

I closed myself up in my room, spoke to God about each of the children and I made up my mind to be at rest and at peace because it wasn’t me trying to make the children intosomething worthwhile.

By wisdom, I carried anxiety and frustration that I had borne for ages and left them at the feet of their Creator, the one who knows them and understands them much more than I can ever attempt to.

Prayer works! Prayer is the powerful tool that takes the burden off our shoulders and places them on He who is able.

Prayer is not weakness, prayer is wisdom. Prayer is not passive abandonment of responsibility, prayer is looking past the weak self in handling challenges and looking up to the all sufficient God.

We all need prayers. We all need to learn how to pray. Most importantly, we must teach our children to pray for themselves.

In a world of uncertainty and brokenness, prayer gives us fortitude. It helps us see beyond our individual shortcomings as parents. Have you prayed for your children today?