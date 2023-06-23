Dressing for success like Sylvia Nduka

Is it a new job, promotion or simply the urge to step up your workspace fashion game? The success you crave begins with an ensemble that says, “I deserve to be here, and I am going to win!” Dressing for success is not only a great way to boost your confidence, but is also a sure way to close those deals, because what is more powerful than a statement ensemble? Former beauty queen, Sylvia Nduka, who swears by a minimalist style, has what your work closet possibly needs for the wardrobe elevation you are longing for. From her fashion choices, here are tips to step up your fashion game.





Keep it minimalist

Forget the multiple layered outfits with coats and a thousand jewellery pieces. Your work outfit should be anything but functional.

Keeping it minimal and practical, will go a long way in achieving that power dressing for you. This eases your movements between work engagements. For instance, the simplicity of Nduka’s style for her A-line dresses and how she elevates these by adding a statement bag and some heels is a tip you need. Find outfits that flatter your body shape and add the necessary accessories.





Modesty

The goal with this look is to keep people hooked to your pitch, or how knowledgeable you were about your field of expertise and not how high your split slit was.

In the pursuit of success dressing, keeping your ensemble as decent as possible will go a long way.

You want the audience you address to remember how intelligent you sounded and not be destructed by how high your dress goes in their presence. Nduka keeps many of her attire, below her knees or midi-length, which speaks of class and elegance.





Invest in a good handbag

A handbag is that one accessory that seals any power dressing attire you have on. A handbag speaks volumes about your taste and fashion knowledge, as well as commands attention.

Investing in good handbags with good neutral colours such as a black, navy blue or tan shade, will come in handy. You can switch them up between your various looks, over time, without having to purchase another.