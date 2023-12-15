Dressings that will make your salads taste delicious

Fresh vegetables and delicious dressings are the essence of every good salad. These salad dressings will make your salads mouthwatering and a delight to eat.

FRESH LEMON VINAIGRETTE

This vinaigrette made from fresh lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, mustard, honey, fresh thyme and salt and black pepper, adds a touch of freshness and a vibrant lemon flavour that brightens up any vegetable salad.

Ingredients

60ml (¼ cup) fresh lemon juice

5ml (1 tsp) Dijon mustard

1 large clove garlic, minced

2.5ml (½ tsp) honey

60ml (¼ cup) extra-virgin olive oil

5ml (1 tsp) fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method

Combine all the ingredients together in a jar with a tightly fitting lid and shake vigourously until the ingredients emulsify and the dressing is nice and thick. Chill and when ready to use, give the bottle a good shake, drizzle the dressing over your salad and toss well before serving.

SIMSIM DRESSING

This salad dressing is tasty and can also be used as a dip.

Ingredients

60ml (¼ cup) roasted simsim paste

45ml (3 tbsp) fresh lemon juice

30ml (2tbsp) previously boiled, cold water

15ml 1 tbsp honey

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method

In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients and season with salt and black pepper to your taste. Drizzle over your salad and toss well before serving.

RANCH DRESSING

If you love mayonnaise you will enjoy this dressing that goes well with every salad.

Ingredients

240ml (1 cup) mayonnaise

120ml (½ cup) Greek yoghurt (thick plain yoghurt)

5ml (1 tsp) parsley, finely chopped

5ml (1 tsp) mixed dried herbs

2.5ml (½ tsp) garlic powder

1.25 (¼ tsp) onion powder

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method

Whisk all the ingredients together until thoroughly combined. Season with salt and pepper to your taste. Cover and chill for 30 minutes. Drizzle over the salad and toss well before serving.

AVOCADO DRESSING

This dressing is rich, smooth and creamy and not only tastes great on fresh vegetable salads, but drizzled over roasted vegetables as well.

Ingredients

1 large, ripe avocado

60ml (¼ cup) extra-virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

45ml (3 tbsp) lemon juice

180ml (¾ cup) previously boiled, cold water

15ml (1 tbsp) finely chopped celery leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method