Dressings that will make your salads taste delicious
What you need to know:
Fresh vegetables and delicious dressings are the essence of every good salad. These salad dressings will make your salads mouthwatering and a delight to eat.
FRESH LEMON VINAIGRETTE
This vinaigrette made from fresh lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, mustard, honey, fresh thyme and salt and black pepper, adds a touch of freshness and a vibrant lemon flavour that brightens up any vegetable salad.
Ingredients
- 60ml (¼ cup) fresh lemon juice
- 5ml (1 tsp) Dijon mustard
- 1 large clove garlic, minced
- 2.5ml (½ tsp) honey
- 60ml (¼ cup) extra-virgin olive oil
- 5ml (1 tsp) fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Method
Combine all the ingredients together in a jar with a tightly fitting lid and shake vigourously until the ingredients emulsify and the dressing is nice and thick. Chill and when ready to use, give the bottle a good shake, drizzle the dressing over your salad and toss well before serving.
SIMSIM DRESSING
This salad dressing is tasty and can also be used as a dip.
Ingredients
60ml (¼ cup) roasted simsim paste
45ml (3 tbsp) fresh lemon juice
30ml (2tbsp) previously boiled, cold water
15ml 1 tbsp honey
1 clove garlic, minced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Method
In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients and season with salt and black pepper to your taste. Drizzle over your salad and toss well before serving.
RANCH DRESSING
If you love mayonnaise you will enjoy this dressing that goes well with every salad.
Ingredients
- 240ml (1 cup) mayonnaise
- 120ml (½ cup) Greek yoghurt (thick plain yoghurt)
- 5ml (1 tsp) parsley, finely chopped
- 5ml (1 tsp) mixed dried herbs
- 2.5ml (½ tsp) garlic powder
- 1.25 (¼ tsp) onion powder
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Method
Whisk all the ingredients together until thoroughly combined. Season with salt and pepper to your taste. Cover and chill for 30 minutes. Drizzle over the salad and toss well before serving.
AVOCADO DRESSING
This dressing is rich, smooth and creamy and not only tastes great on fresh vegetable salads, but drizzled over roasted vegetables as well.
Ingredients
- 1 large, ripe avocado
- 60ml (¼ cup) extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 45ml (3 tbsp) lemon juice
- 180ml (¾ cup) previously boiled, cold water
- 15ml (1 tbsp) finely chopped celery leaves
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Method
Put the avocado, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, celery leaves, black pepper, water and a little salt in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a container and chill. Drizzle over your salad and toss to coat the vegetables well before serving.