Empowering children to be critical thinkers

Finally and begrudgingly, I asked who it was. My son opened the door and with a wide smile said, “good morning mommy!”

I am sure I did not smile back. “What is it?” I enquired, obviously unimpressed. The child did not understand that every ounce of morning sleep was essential in this holiday season.

“Mommy, how can I make a nice omelette?” Dear me! Why do children do these things? “Go walk around the house, chew on it, Google the details, figure it out then come and we talk about it,” I replied.

“But mommy.” “There is no but. Figure it out, then we talk before you light the stove.” My children can tell you that repeatedly, I tell them to go walk around the house to figure out things, to organise their thoughts and to only come to me when they have solutions or options for their challenges.

When they ask questions, it is quite normal that I will ask another question in turn, I push them to think and reflect. “Mommy, why are there so many potholes on the roads these days?” My reply, “you tell me, why do you think there are many potholes on the road?”

“Well, maybe because the government has no money to repair the roads!” “Where does the government get its money?” I ask. “I don’t know!” They may reply.

“You do not know? Well one of the ways government gets money is when people, businesses and organisations pay taxes!” I say, driving the conversation in a slightly different direction.

“Mommy, what are taxes?” “That is your homework. Go, research and find out.” I say. “What is to research?” They ask again. “I guess you shall have to find that out too!” I say while smiling. “Let us talk about it in the evening!”

Many times, the child then looks forward into the space, taking in the challenge and as sure as life itself, in the evening, they come with answers and we continue the discussion.

This kind of approach to things has allowed me to have many engaging conversations with both my children as well as other children. I refuse to be an enabling parent while deliberately empowering them to reason, think and contemplate.