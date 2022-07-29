Enjoy crispy fried okra

Okra, also known as ladies’ fingers, because of its finger-like shape, is known for turning gooey and slimy when it is cooked. It has thickening properties and unique flavour that enrich stews and sauce. If you prefer your okra nice and crispy, this is the recipe.

Method

1.Sieve chickpea flour, wheat flour, paprika, garlic salt, celery salt and red chili powder, if using, into a bowl. Stir and put aside.

2. In another bowl, mix breadcrumbs with Aromat and put aside. Whisk the eggs with a pinch of salt in a small bowl and put aside.

4.Wash the okra pods to remove any dirt and dust and dry them Cut it into 1 cm slices.

5.Dip the okra into the flour mixture, then into the beaten eggs. Dip it into the flour mixture and beaten eggs once again, before finally dipping it into the breadcrumb. Each piece should be coated.

6.Heat some oil in a heavy bottom or cast iron frying pan, until it is very hot.

7.Fry the okra for two minutes on both sides until golden brown.Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels or on a wad of serviettes. Season to taste with Aromat, while the okra is still warm and serve as a snack or side dish.

•Go in for the smaller pieces of okra that are uniform in colour and have no blemishes.